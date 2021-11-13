Two Blount County elementary schools spread their recognition of veterans throughout the week, Nov. 8-12, and included the governor, a congressman, the vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, director of the U.S. Air National Guard and an award-winning actor.
Each day last week, Eagleton and Townsend elementary posted on social media a video of their students singing a patriotic song plus a guest video. Music teacher James Gann introduced the videos, sometimes including historical context for the songs.
Gov. Bill Lee kicked off the week on Monday, saluting both veterans and students for honoring them, and was followed by U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., on Tuesday, when he discussed the veterans in his family.
When Gann began reaching out to dignitaries in June to participate, he chose actor Joe Mantegna because of his support of veterans. Mantegna is an ambassador for the Gary Sinise Foundation and was a spokesman for fundraising to build the National Museum of the U.S. Army.
In Wednesday’s video, Mantegna, who did not serve in the armed forces himself, calls Veterans Day and Memorial Day two of the most important holidays we celebrate in this country.
Gen. John Hyten, the nation’s second-ranking military official, noted that he has passed Maryville many times traveling home to Huntsville, Alabama, before honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans and their families in the video posted Thursday.
For Friday’s video, Lt. Gen. Mike Hoh, director of the Air National Guard, talked not only about the history of Veterans Day but also the contributions of the 134th Air Refueling Wing at McGhee Tyson Air Base.
Gann said the decision to have virtual celebrations again this year was out of concern for safety, particularly of older veterans, but it had other benefits. For example, family members from across the country can see the students singing.
Students also have the unusual opportunity to watch their own performances. “Some of them get the giggles seeing themselves,” Gann said.
They see what they did well and note ways to improve their performances, such as noticing if they’ve had their hands in their pockets or could smile more. “We don’t really think about our facial expressions when we’re singing,” the teacher noted.
With more precautions in place last year because of the pandemic, Gann said there was less singing in music class but the students learned a lot about the history of country music. “It gave us the chance to look at music in a different way,” he said.
“Teaching is always an adventure,” Gann said. “There’s always something new to learn.” For him that has included video editing for the virtual concerts, and he’s already preparing for this year’s holiday concerts.
