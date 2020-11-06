Townsend Elementary School’s K-Kids Club presented a check for $450 to the Blount County Animal Center director on Thursday, Nov. 5.
The fourth and fifth grade students began efforts to raise money for a charitable cause before COVID-19 precautions closed schools in the spring.
The Townsend Foothills Kiwanis added $100 to the money the K-Kids Club raised with a bake sale, bringing the total to $450.
On Thursday, members of the K-Kids Club presented a $450 check to BCAC Director Charlie Radford and Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell.
Also attending the presentation were Principal Connie Roberts; Dianne Flynn, faculty adviser and school counselor; Andy Jones, Kiwanis adviser; and a number of school faculty members and other community members.
