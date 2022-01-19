The Townsend Board of Commissioners passed a resolution during their January meeting to allocate a portion of their federal COVID-19 relief funds as bonuses to essential city workers.
The city was given $68,540.81 from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 in November. The board approved usage of $50,000 to help buy new gear for the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department.
The remaining $18,540 was unanimously approved by the board on Tuesday to spend as a monetary appreciation for both full-time and part-time city employees, and ARP guidelines allow funds to be used as such.
All employees of City Hall, Townsend Police Department, TAVFD, public works, the community center and any other departments included in the general city fund are considered essential.
As defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, essential workers are those who help maintain infrastructure by upkeeping critical services and functions.
Often time, essential workers must come into contact, directly or indirectly, with the public, putting them at the highest risk for work-related exposure to COVID-19.
Danny Williamson, City Recorder for Townsend, said that with a city as small as Townsend — 462 people in 2019, according to Census data — all employees are “public facing.”
Williamson, who suggested the remaining ARP funds be used as bonuses, said that since their budget is as strong as it is — an excess of about $45,000, the employees who have stuck through the “thick and thin” deserve to be rewarded.
Townsend is giving a bonus to each staff member who is actively employed now and was between April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. Part time workers will receive $500 and full-time workers $2,100.
According to former reporting from The Daily Times, Townsend is set to receive an additional $70,000 from the ARP sometime during 2022.
During the commission meeting, Williamson mentioned a previous statement mayor Michael Talley made about rewarding Townsend business owners with a large-scale event once COVID-19 restrictions thin out.
“A celebration in the likes of which you have never seen before,” he quoted on behalf of Talley.
Come April, Williamson said he hopes the board will be able to get with Townsend business owners to put together an event as a, “thank you,” for sticking through the pandemic.
In the approved 2022 budget, $25,000 is set aside for the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.