For several months, city of Townsend officials have initiated steps to map Townsend’s future plan for growth and development. Through the process, they’ve learned about other ways the growth plan can benefit the city.
City commissioners warned against pouring time into a document for it to collect dust on a shelf for the next decade. Leaders who are guiding the growth plan, known as the Townsend Community Plan, hope the steps they are taking will keep the document from doing just that.
First, a selective group consisting of Mayor Donald Prater and city administration created instructions on how to form the plan. Two of the foundational steps are getting the public involved and potentially contracting a consultant.
As part of the process to gather information for the community plan, Prater said he and Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kelsey Satterfield stumbled on a detail that could help the city fund more projects.
Having met with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, he and Satterfield learned Townsend isn’t eligible for some grants because the city doesn’t have a map of all Parks & Rec activities within Townsend.
“If you think about everything that is in the city limits from the covered bridge, all the way up to the park, we have many Parks & Rec type assets,” Prater said.
Satterfield and Prater suggested since the city is creating the community plan now, it could be convenient to add a catalog of Parks & Rec activities to city records and include it in the plan.
During Tuesday’s Board of Commissioners meeting, Prater announced the city has started taking statements of interest from city residents who want to be involved in the plan as a whole. He said the city is also asking consultants to bid for the opportunity to help with creating the plan.
At last week’s Townsend Planning Commission meeting, Prater said commissioners identified pros and cons to working with a third party consultant. It can speed the process but also create a “cookie-cutter” template that mimics growth plans the consultant made for other cities.
Prater and other city leadership have emphasized they want the document to be as unique as Townsend.
“As we develop the vision for Townsend in our community plan, we, kind of, pull out those things that highlight what’s unique and special about Townsend: cultural heritage, outdoor beauty,” Prater said.
He added having a cohesive theme around Townsend would be helpful for anyone decorating the city, like with murals.
Local business owner Janice Fillmore, who represented the Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance on Tuesday, said the same artist who painted the murals at the entrance of the city may do art on the outside of some city tunnels.
The artist has sent TCCGA one pen and paper sketch with mountains and butterflies, Fillmore said.
Although the artist’s idea is conceptual, commissioners gave Fillmore design ideas to relay that would represent the city better. Commissioner Rindi Martin mentioned the city’s history with logging and said she’s seen beautiful murals in other cities related to logging.
Mural design would come through the board before it is permitted for painting.
