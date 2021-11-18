Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department (TAVFD) has two big needs right now: suits and a truck.
That’s according to discussion at this week’s City Commission meeting when TAVFD Chief and City Commissioner Don Stallions and TAVFD firefighter Rindi Martin.
In a regular report on the state of firefighting in the “peaceful side of the Smokies,” Stallions talked about how TAVFD recently applied for two grants — one for firefighting gear and one for a new truck called a “tanker” — and didn’t get them.
Stallions said he was not surprised the tanker grant didn’t come through but was surprised the grant for the gear — specifically suits called “turnout gear” — didn’t come through.
It hurt the department because 2020 wasn’t the best fiscal year for TAVFD, which gets a good 10% of its funding from money raised at big festivals, according to Stallions. COVID-19 made those festivals either non-existent or small last year.
Leadership has put together about $50,000 for new turnout gear, Stallions told his fellow commissioners, but that’s not enough. They needed around $100,000.
Tuesday, Townsend commissioners immediately found a way to meet that $50,000 deficit, approving a move that likely will see them use American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money — federal COVID-19 assistance payouts starting with an allotted $68,000 for Townsend — spent on the gear.
“It takes a lot more money than people realized,” Stallions said in a phone interview Thursday.
Stallion is welcoming monetary donations but said there’s a need for manpower, too.
“No. 1, what we need is people to donate their time,” he said. “If you live in our community, there’s a place for you — whether that’s running calls or helping us with fundraisers or anything in between.”
Those volunteers still need suits, however.
Stallions said that, recently, some of his firefighters were burned through their suits. That’s how out-of-date the gear is. If they had newer turnout suits, that wouldn’t have happened, Stallions said.
It’s a risk volunteer firefighters take and the burns were not very severe, but it’s still a problem better equipment could solve.
Though new gear may be here by Christmas, there’s still a need for a new tanker.
Like gear, tankers don’t come cheap. The kind TAVFD is looking for ranges in cost often from $200,000-$300,000.
Townsend commissioners Tuesday suggested spending all of the first round of ARPA money on firefighting equipment. The city is getting around $135,000 in total, with another payment of nearly $70,000 in 2022.
“We’ve always had a really good relationship with the City (Commission),” Stallions said. Even before he was on that board, Stallions gave consistent reports to leaders about firefighting needs and changes. People have been so generous in the past that, even when TAVFD thought it would have to take out a loan for improving one of its stations, donations big and small poured in from the community. “We never made a draw (on the loan),” Stallions said.
TAVFD is the first line of defense against fires large and small, deep in the foothills of Blount’s Smoky Mountains.
Despite all the mechanics that go into keeping it well provided for, Stallions emphasized it’s the needs of the people in emergency situations that matter most.
“When you step off that big red truck, nobody’s asking for your W-2,” Stallions said.
