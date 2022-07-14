Three candidates are running unopposed for three available seats on the Friendsville city commission.
Friendsville
Jonathan D. Newberry
Occupation: Landscape designer
Biographical Info: My family is from Friendsville, but I was raised in Hamilton County. After attending UT in the ‘90s, I decided this was home. Work has taken me around the country, but the people here and my family ties always drew me back. Since, I have lived within the city for the last 11 years and plan to stay. I also enjoy volunteering my time for worthy causes, so I have served on the Board of Directors for James White’s Fort, Friendsville City Commission and Friendsville Planning Commission.
Why are you running for this position? I was debating on taking a break from city politics for a while, but then, several of the city employees and utility employees asked me to run for re-election and stay on as a commissioner. That conversation stuck with me. It’s very compelling when you realize that people actually feel you are valuable to them and see your contributions as important. I guess you could say that I’m running for them.
What relevant experience do you have? I have held this position for the past 8 years.
Why should voters elect you? I would hope that the residents of Friendsville choose to cast their vote for me because of my dedication to the city and it’s citizens, not the fact that I’m running unopposed. This is not a glorious position and requires a lot of work and effort. Over the years, I have put in that effort, and I wish to continue working to make Friendsville an even better place to live than it already is.
Shane Rogers did not respond to The Daily Times candidate questionnaire.
Four candidates are running for three available seats on the Townsend city commission.
Townsend
Donald Prater
Occupation: Veterinarian, food safety
Biographical Info: I grew up nearby in Concord, spending summers with my aunt and uncle in Townsend, where I developed a lifelong passion for hiking and fishing in the Great Smoky Mountains. I graduated from Farragut High School, majored in biology at UT and VCU, completing veterinary school at Virginia Tech. In 1999, I began a career in public health, working in food safety.
My wife Julie and I have three children, including a recent grad from Heritage High School. We attend Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church. I belong to the Heritage Tractor and Engine Club and enjoy showing my 1962 IH tractor.
Why are you running for this position? I’ve watched Townsend develop over the years and appreciate the thought and effort that’s gone into making Townsend the Peaceful Side of Smokies.
However, the pace of change has quickened, and I believe Townsend is at a crossroads. The decisions we make in the coming years will impact the way Townsend and the surrounding area develop and whether we can maintain a balance that preserves the high quality of life for those living, working and visiting in Townsend.
I want to ensure that all the perspectives of our community are heard and considered – citizens, local businesses and our community organizations.
What relevant experience do you have? In addition to the experience of watching Townsend’s development for many years, I currently serve on the Townsend Planning Commission. I’m working to launch an update of our Community Plan that will set our vision for the coming years and help guide decisions made by the planning commission and Board of Commissioners.
I’ve spent most of my career, 22 years, in public service. I have experience leading large and small initiatives where public involvement and outreach were critical components. I’ve developed and implemented significant budgets ensuring that resources were spent wisely and delivered results on time.
Why should voters elect you? I have experience working together with other leaders and across different governmental agencies and partner organizations. As a member of the city commission, this experience will be important when engaging with leaders at the local, county and state levels and partners to work collaboratively while representing the interests of Townsend.
I’m dedicated to working together to ensure Townsend remains a nice place to live, work, do business and visit.
Commitment to listening, many years of proven leadership, common sense and a strong desire to serve our community are qualities that I will bring to this position.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I have sincere respect and admiration for the other candidates for this position. It takes no small amount of courage to offer yourself for public service.
What makes me different from some of the other candidates is the level of experience I will bring to this position. Experience will be important as we update our Community Plan and set our vision for the future of the Peaceful Side of the Smokies.
I believe our city government should be lean, effective and responsive, while carefully managing our resources, providing the right services, supporting good decision-making and being transparent to our citizens.
Kelsey Messer Satterfield
Occupation: Realtor with Century 21 Legacy
Biographical Info: I was born and raised in East Tennessee. I am originally from Cumberland Gap, which is about two hours from Townsend. I graduated from Middlesboro High School in 2013. From there I attended a local community college where I received an associates degree in business and applied science, along with various certifications for business. I am married to Dillon Satterfield. We have lived in Townsend a little over three years. I am a Christian and attend RIO Townsend church, where I also serve in the nursery. I work at the Century 21 Legacy office, if I’m not cleaning condos for my mom or out showing property.
Why are you running for this position? I believe I can help make a positive impact on our community. I want Townsend to remain the Peaceful Side of the Smokies that we all know and love. As someone who plans to raise a family in Townsend and has a small business here, it is important to me that we keep the town a safe and beautiful place to live.
What relevant experience do you have? At age 19, I was hired as the head secretary at Middlesboro High School and managed responsibilities given to me by the principals and board of education. At age 21, I went on to run my parents’ business at the camper and RV sales lot until I moved to Townsend at age 24. I began my career in real estate, while still helping my mom run a business of Airbnb rentals at Cades Cove Landing. I have dealt with the public and worked in offices since I was a teenager and given a lot of responsibilities. I feel like I have the necessary skills and maturity to maintain this position.
Why should voters elect you? I am committed to serving the Townsend community, and I will conduct myself with honesty and integrity. I want to help in representing the great ideas that our locals want to see for our town. I will be thoughtful, honest and transparent when making decisions. I can keep our vision of the future of Townsend in mind, work toward it as a team and be confident in my voice at the table, while also listening and respecting other peers’ opinions. I will take this position seriously, and I will use my morals and values to do the best job that I can.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? My age, 27, sets me apart. People might think I am too young for this position, but it can be an asset. I believe that I was born for this. The Bible tells us in 1 Timothy 4:12 “do not despise thy youth, but be an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith and in purity.” I understand this town’s history and preserving that is important to me. I respect where I live and want to see it thrive. Since I have had responsibilities and work ethic beginning at a young age, I am not intimidated by the challenges that I could face while in this position.
Melinda Spruce
Occupation: Townsend Small Business Owner
Biographical Info: I am a native of Blount County, and I have lived in Blount County nearly all of my life. My parents were small business owners in Blount County. I graduated with honors from Middle Tennessee State University and UT. I worked for 19 years in the automotive industry in Maryville, then joined my husband as co-owner and operator of an art gallery in Townsend. We have lived in Townsend for 8 years.
Why are you running for this position? To serve the community from the perspective of both a resident and small business owner
What relevant experience do you have? I have extensive administrative and quality experience from my previous work roles. Additionally, I was a certified quality auditor, which gave me experience in interpreting and auditing standards. These professional work experiences, along with the daily operation of a Townsend business, are readily transferable to the role of city commissioner.
Why should voters elect you? I believe in preserving our small community feel and values. My desire is to listen to what Townsend residents want in their community and to represent them fairly and equally.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I believe that my conservative, Libertarian political philosophy may make me different from many other candidates. If you are familiar with Dr. Ron Paul (former U.S. Representative for Texas), then you will be familiar with a Libertarian perspective.
Rindi Martin
Occupation: Massage therapist
Biographical Info: I have been a local business owner for 18 years, attended Townsend Elementary. I have been an active community member for many years.
Why are you running for this position? to be an advocate for the people of my hometown
What relevant experience do you have? up for reelection after current term
Why should voters elect you? I will listen to the needs of the people of the community and do my best to adhere to their needs.
What makes you different from the other candidates for office? I have been a Townsend resident for 40+ years. I have family roots in the Tuckaleechee Valley over 150 years. I have been serving the community at Townsend Volunteer Fire Department for 13 years. I have a heart to serve the community.
