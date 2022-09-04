The cities of Townsend and Friendsville both have newly elected mayors and new city commissioners to represent their communities. On Thursday, Sept. 1, three commissioners for each city were sworn into office, then officers were elected by members of each Board of Commissioners.
Townsend
City Recorder Gayla Webb swore in Donald Prater, Kelsey Satterfield and incumbent Commissioner Rindi Martin.
The new board elected Prater to serve as mayor and police commissioner. Martin was elected to vice mayor. Satterfield was elected to serve as the recreation commissioner, and Commissioner Ted Godfrey will remain as streets and maintenance commissioner.
Prater said he was pleasantly surprised to be elected mayor and expressed his appreciation for what former Mayor Michael Talley and the outgoing board accomplished that poured a strong foundation for the incoming board.
“They’ve really set a high bar,” Prater said and followed it up with how Townsend is at a pivotal moment. He said the decisions that this new board makes will shape the future for maintaining the peaceful, Appalachian character of the small, lightly-populated city.
“The pace of change has quickened, and things are moving more quickly than at any other point I’ve seen in my life,” Prater said.
The new community plan is at the forefront of Prater’s and the board’s priorities. He also serves on the Townsend Planning Commission and said communication between both will be important for the plan, as well as finding ways to engage the community.
A temporary ban on allowing new commercial business in Townsend, known as a moratorium, has been a hot topic in the community since it was brought up during an August public meeting. During the ceremony on Thursday, the board announced it would be allowing time for discussion on the topic during its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
While Prater said the moratorium could be useful to allow the city time to study options for updating its zoning regulations, starting the update for the community plan is the most important step to protect the characteristic of Townsend.
Friendsville
Former Mayor Andy Lawhorn stepped down from office during the city’s ceremony on Thursday. Public relations coordinator Kim Rogers said Lawhorn had sold his home in Friendsville city limits, and by ordinance he was no longer able to serve on the board.
Lawhorn was up front with the city staff and board about his plans to move, newly elected Mayor Steven Cardwell said.
After Commissioners Cardwell, Sandy Bell, Jonathan Newberry and Michael Rogers were reappointed to the board. Cardwell was elected by the board to serve as mayor and Bell as vice mayor.
Cardwell, who’s served on the board since early in 2018, said his plans for the city are to preserve the small town roots while taking advantage of potential development opportunities along the U.S. 321 corridor to bring more revenue into the city.
One seat remains open on the board and will be filled by a majority vote from city commissioners. That person will serve for the remainder of the term to which he or she is elected and will be eligible if he or she has been a resident inside city limits for at least one year preceding election, according to municipal statutes.
Anyone interested in filling the seat and representing the community is encouraged to drop by city hall, Cardwell said, as long as they fulfill the requirements.
PR coordinator Kim Rogers said the board will look to nominate someone to fill the empty seat on Oct. 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.