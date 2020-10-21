Townsend’s fiscal numbers grabbed city leaders by surprise recently, in a good way.
City Recorder Danny Williamson reported during Tuesday’s commission meeting that local sales tax revenue was up nearly 60% from expectations since fiscal 2021 began in July.
That’s somewhat historic, Williamson explained to commissioners, not only because the positive numbers are somewhat unprecedented, but also COVID-19 didn’t hit as hard as many expected.
Williamson budgeted for the worst during the spring, but was happy to be proven wrong by the throngs of Smoky Mountain visitors who showed up throughout the summer and patronized local businesses with abnormal vigor.
“I think this September may have been one of the strongest months in the history of the city of Townsend,” Williamson told commissioners, explaining local sales tax revenue was $32,000 ahead of budget and more than 17% above the September 2019 take.
Given some expenditures the city was going to have to make, Williamson remembered saying it was going to be tough to stay ahead come fall, expecting negative cash flow.
The opposite was true. The city recently exceeded budget revenues by about $600, Williamson said.
Leaders directly correlated these positive signs with summer’s tourism influx. Great Smoky Mountains National Park data show Townsend in August alone was the park entrance that saw the largest increase in visitors at 21%.
With a lively local economy, government leaders say not only do they feel more confident about a post-COVID-19 future, they also are more readily prepared to serve residents.
“What excites me about this is our ability to help our community,” Mayor Michael Talley said in an interview after the meeting. “We’ve completed some tremendous paving projects. Now the next step is, I want to see the roads striped. I want to work on a lighting plan where we can have streetlights at the intersections of the highway and the residential roads.”
Not only does the increased revenue allow government to cover all its fiscal bases, Talley said, it helps enhance and speed up standard services.
There are still expenses on the back burner, however. Some commissioners have expressed a need for a new bucket truck, for instance: The one it has now has gone in and out of commission. Since that kind of purchase is momentarily out of the fiscal year’s budget, Recreation Commissioner Ted Godfrey said the city may have to rent a bucket truck to put up Christmas decorations.
Commissioners also are discussing whether or not to raise Williamson’s salary given the number of responsibilities he tackles in his current role.
While that decision waits in the wings, Williamson said he’s impressed with the small city’s resilience.
“Townsend is everything-proof,” he said in an interview, quoting a conversation he and Talley had earlier. “It’s recession-proof, it’s fireproof, it’s COVID-proof.”
