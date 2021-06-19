Townsend leaders, military veterans and others will gather Friday, July 2, for a ceremony to name the city's stretch of East Lamar Alexander Highway (U.S. Highway 321) "Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Highway."
The ceremony will be at 10 a.m. at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center in Townsend, 123 Cromwell Drive, according to a city news release.
A resolution in support of the renaming passed Townsend's Board of Commissioners in January and was passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in its most recent session.
The Tennessee Department of Transportation is providing signs for the dedication. They'll be put up soon and covered in black plastic, the city announcement said. The plastic will be removed after the July 2 ceremony.
Longtime Townsend resident and retired Marine Lt. Gen. Bob Tiebout will be the keynote speaker at the event.
Local businesses and the Red Cross will provide free refreshments, including coffee, water, donuts and pastries.
The ceremony is open to the public, but all veterans are especially encouraged to attend. Call Townsend City Hall at 865-448-6886 for more information.
