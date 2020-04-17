Firefighters early Friday responded to a fire at Misty Morning Cafe in Townsend, at the corner of U.S. Highway 321 and Wears Valley Road.
Townsend Fire Chief Don Stallions said the cafe was 75% involved with fire, mostly in the center and front of the building, when first responders arrived.
Townsend had 18 firefighters on scene with five trucks and were aided by the Blount County Fire Protection District, which sent two firefighters and a tanker. The crew got the fire under control in half an hour and had it completely extinguished in two hours.
“This was our fourth structure fire in a month and 10 days,” Stallions said, noting there were structure fires on Lovers Lane on March 3, on Old Highway 73 on April 7 and on Black Mash Hollow on April 9.
Stallions said the cause of the Misty Morning Cafe fire is undetermined.
