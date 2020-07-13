A seminar on dealing with the passing of a loved one will be held in Townsend on July 20.
A program called "Loss of a Spouse" will feature video interviews with counselors, grief experts and widowed men and women in an open discussion for all looking for comfort, relief and support of others, a press release states.
The seminar is 5:30-7:30 p.m. July 20 at the Highland Manor Inn Conference Center, 7766 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway. A meal will be provided.
The program is sponsored by Church of the Cove in Townsend.
Register online at at www.GriefShare.org. Enter zip code 37882 and click on "Loss of a Spouse." Space is limited, and wearing a mask is optional.
The cost is $5 to cover the cost of the booklet/guide, which has more than 30 short readings on how to live with grief.
For more information, contact Anthony Gilliland at 865-742-0527 or tony.gilliland@gmail.com.
