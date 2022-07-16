Looking at potential zoning changes in Townsend is one part of a multi-step process city officials are taking this year to protect against development that doesn’t align with the personality of the city.
Starting several months ago, the planning commission tasked itself with creating a new and up-to-date community plan. The current plan expired in 2020. Planning commissioner Donald Prater created a document that the city is using to carry out each stage of the plan.
The community plan will be a guideline for city officials to make decisions on how Townsend will grow and develop in favor of what the community wants: maintaining peace and a subtle spot for tourists to experience the mountains.
In light of a request to open a small RV and auto sales lot along the business corridor in Townsend — either side of US 321 — during Thursday’s planning commission meeting, commissioners and City Planner Joe Barrett with the East Tennessee Development District agreed Townsend needs to adopt tighter zoning regulations.
The business district doesn’t have a lot of meaning now, Barrett said, because it permits almost any business-related use. He noted that it is also the most visible part of Townsend.
“(Zoning) would need to dovetail with the new master plan,” planning commissioner Sandy Headrick said.
“Absolutely. And that’s really the whole purpose behind it,” Barrett responded.
Barrett said city leadership has voiced concern over certain businesses disproportionately representing Townsend, and restructuring zoning can assure how the city looks stays in-line with “the peaceful side of the Smokies.”
An overabundance of one particular type of business — like auto, motorcycle or RV sales and rentals — is the main concern. Tightening zoning wouldn’t prohibit new businesses but would give the city more legal backing to sign off on changes business by business.
“We don’t want a Townsend motor mile,” chair of the planning commission Eric Stein said.
An overrepresentation of distilleries is also a concern from residents and city officials.
“Remember when the first distillery came to town,” Mayor Michael Talley said, “there was concern that, ‘well, we’re going to be a town of distilleries similar to Gatlinburg.’”
But zoning can’t discriminate against certain businesses or a person’s right to property.
Without implementing the ideas, the community plan or zoning talks are just a set of statements and opinions. Barrett said making zoning amendments will take time, and the city doesn’t need to drag its feet on the process.
The new community plan doesn’t have any enforcement power either. Once created, it will guide the board’s decisions for the future of Townsend.
Adopted during Thursday’s planning commission meeting, the first step in Prater’s document was to set aside three people who would lead the new community plan.
Prater, Barrett and City Manager Danny Williamson will focus on researching, drafting and finding ways to get the public involved, while the planning commission and board of commissioners carry on with their month-to-month responsibilities.
Communication between the planning commission and board will be crucial. The board will need to vote to make changes and adjustments to city ordinances or introduce new ordinances to make sure the viewpoint of the community plan is front and center in the board and planning commission’s decisions.
By the end of the process, Prater’s outline estimated the board will be implementing the new community plan in March 2024. But the timeline depends on involvement from Townsend residents, the city’s budget and consultant input.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.