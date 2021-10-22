Townsend city commissioners Tuesday started mulling a plan for 2021’s Christmas Parade, which was canceled last year because of COVID-19.
City Recorder Danny Williamson told leaders his office was getting a lot of calls about the parade. Residents want to know if and when it’s going to happen in December.
Last year it was reduced to a small drive-by opportunity, where Williamson dressed up as Santa Clause and sat with late Mayor Ron Palewski’s wife, Lorraine, outside City Hall, handing out candy.
This year organizers believe the parade could return to its former glory, welcoming thousands to the peaceful side of the Smokies to celebrate the holiday.
“(We’re) working toward getting ready for the parade,” Commissioner Rindi Martin told the commission. “We need to decide what our theme is going to be.”
Martin said no theme ideas had been proposed as of yet, but suggested putting Townsend’s teachers on a float and have them be the event’s grand marshal.
“I was just trying to think of, with the changes that we’ve gone through this last year, what’s impacted us the most and what’s been the most positive outcome,” Mayor Michael Talley said. “Teachers would definitely fit that bill.”
Recreation Commissioner Don Stallions wasn’t able to be at the Tuesday meeting but said by phone Thursday he supported the teacher float idea.
“I think that’s a great idea,” he said, stipulating, “Now I’m biased on that because my wife’s a teacher (in Townsend). But health care workers and our educators have taken the brunt of the past year and a half and I think anything we could do to celebrate them would be great.”
More details have to be settled by November’s commission meeting.
“I guess this will be a rain-or-shine type of event,” Talley said. “It’s so important to the community. Folks really want to see that go on. ... I’d definitely like to see more floats.”
Commissioner Becky Headrick asked if the city might move to require entry fees for floats, but said that was something Stallions would have to address with the commission in November.
Leaders in the past have expressed concerns about people who show up to be in the parade but never hand in an entry form.
“I do agree we need to have a better understanding of who’s going to be here,” Talley said, noting he wasn’t sure about how effective entry fees would actually be.
Townsend is wrapping up a busy calendar year that saw numerous development requests, the return of events that were canceled in 2020 and a consistently upward fiscal trend.
Williamson reported to commissioners Tuesday that September found the city of about 550 nearly $8,000 over budget for sales tax revenues.
Moreover, year-to-date tallies show the city is ahead $31,000 in sales tax revenue, Williamson said.
