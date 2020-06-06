With a budget planning season for fiscal 2021 ending in less than a month, Townsend officials are debating whether or not to change the current city recorder position to city manager, a move that would change not only city spending but leadership responsibilities.
Officials shared a variety of opinions in a called meeting Thursday about a discussion that has been going on for years: Should the city recorder become the city manager?
Danny Williamson currently holds the city recorder position and during an April commission meeting proposed the change in roles for himself.
Commissioners weighed the merits of the move in their May meeting and dedicated the June 4 called meeting to discuss the matter further.
They already approved in a 3-2 vote to approve an estimated $12,000 for the position if it were changed to city manager, but that money has not been allocated to Williamson’s salary: Commissioners said during meetings it’s simply there if they vote to change his role.
Thursday’s discussion was partially oriented toward understanding what Williamson does as a city recorder and what he would do as a city manager.
That’s not set in stone. No official job description for such a position at Townsend’s government exists.
However, Williamson provided commissioners a city manager job description and one describing the current city recorder position.
Williamson highlighted more than half of the city manager job description indicating responsibilities he is performing and qualifications he has, many of which are not part of the city recorder job description.
He indicated during the called meeting and in an interview afterward that his work for the city has come to exceed that of the city recorder’s position. Commissioner Michael Talley and Mayor Ron Palewski voiced agreement on this point during the meeting.
But Commissioner Becky Headrick was opposed to the change and during the meeting indicated that between potentially difficult economic conditions in the year ahead and the size of the current city government, there was not a need to have a city manager.
“We’re not to the size that we need someone to oversee every department,” Headrick said in an interview, adding the city would have to grow its employee count “quite a bit” to actually need a city manager.
“A lot of the people that I talk to, they’re retired, they don’t work, and they’re like ‘Why do we need this?’” Headrick said. She also said giving $1,000 more to the role each month didn’t seem wise while COVID-19’s effects on Townsend’s economy are still unknown.
Headrick noted other local governments were paring budgets back while Townsend’s proposed 2021 budget has the city spending more than it did in fiscal year 2020.
“If everyone else is having to cut, I just can’t feel right about this new position,” she said during the meeting.
Williamson countered by noting some larger Townsend businesses were seeing major upticks in revenue despite tourism being shut down for nearly two months.
Headrick noted the social climate was still pushing people to be financially conservative. “There’s just so many unknowns,” she said.
“If the economy is the primary factor in this decision, how far along into this fiscal year would you like to see us meeting our budget or exceeding our budget before it would seem economically responsible to go ahead and fill the position,” Commissioner Talley asked Headrick.
“I guess, what’s the rush?” Headrick asked in return, a question Commissioner Jackie Suttles echoed later in the meeting.
“Exactly, there is no rush,” Talley said. He then asked, “But if we do meet our budget or exceed our budget in say July or September, would that alleviate some concerns, do you think?”
“No, not really,” Headrick said.
Despite disagreements on the subjects, leaders discussed continuing their assessment of the city manager role and exactly what responsibilities it would entail.
They noted the money is available if there is a decision to change the role and that it could be voted on even after the beginning of fiscal 2021 come July.
Palewski said in an interview after the Thursday meeting a discussion about having a city manager has been in the works since Williamson started with Townsend six years ago. He praised Williamson for smoothing out the budgeting process for the city.
“You wouldn’t believe it, what we used to have to go through to pass the budget,” Palewski said. “Now, basically all we have to do is take Danny’s (finance report) sheets and proof them. No two ways about it. I trust him with everything.”
Palewski also said during the meeting it was only a matter of time until the position was approved.
“I just think it’s time,” Williamson agreed later, acknowledging he knew the issue would involve disagreement when he brought it to the commission. “I really enjoy this job,” he said.
He also agreed with commissioners that the duties he is currently performing go beyond those of a city recorder.
Townsend’s commission is set to meet again June 16 at 7 p.m. Social distancing standards for meetings remain in place.
