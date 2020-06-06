This city manager job description given to Townsend commissioners was highlighted by City Recorder Danny Williamson to show functions he says …

Manager vs. Recorder

Townsend City Manager Danny Williamson has proposed changing his role to that of city manager. He gave commissioners and The Daily Times documents detailing exactly what each of those roles imply. Two definitions from those documents shows the difference in the roles:

City Manager

Definition: "Performs high level administrative, technical, and professional work in directing and supervising the administration of city government; performs related work as required."

City Recorder

Definition: "This employee is responsible for a broad range of administrative, accounting, and support services under the general supervision of the mayor and city governing body. Instructions to the employee are general and the employee must routinely use independent judgement when performing tasks. The employee must occasionally consider different courses of action, or deviate from standard operating procedures, in order to complete tasks."

The Daily Times also published PDFs of both job descriptions in the online edition of this story. Highlights in the city manager's document are Williamson's, pointing out responsibilities he said he already performs and qualifications he has.