Even though Townsend leaders had to cancel the city’s 2020 Christmas parade, their final board meeting of the year saw praise for efforts to celebrate the season.
Following official business in their December meeting, Townsend commissioners thanked local Jennifer Johnson for putting up and responding to a “North Pole” mailbox where Townsend children could mail letters to Santa.
Johnson told commissioners she’d received a number of letters since placing the mailbox outside City Hall on Dec. 6 and was responding to some of them.
“I have to say, what you’re doing is great,” Mayor Michael Talley told Johnson. “I was thrilled to see the mailbox. The fact that you’re going to give certificates out to the kids is wonderful.”
Johnson replied, “Well, it’s a different Christmas for all of us,” as she held up zip-closed bags of letters and “nice list” certificates, adding, “Nobody’s asked for a Lamborghini yet.”
She said she would make commissioners aware of things kids requested and said maybe local community leaders — she mentioned ministers — could help out where able.
Some of Townsend’s Christmas spirit was dimmed this year following a decision to cancel the parade, originally scheduled for Dec. 13. Surging COVID-19 cases in Blount County pushed reluctant commissioners to cancel the parade in mid-November.
Late Mayor Ron Palewski’s wife, Lorraine Palewski, was supposed to be the parade’s grand marshal.
Instead, on Dec. 13, she and City Recorder Danny Williamson — dressed as Santa — sat masked in front of city hall, waving and handing out candy as a drive-through alternative to the event that usually brings thousands to the “Peaceful side of the Smokies.”
Despite the necessity of curtailing big Christmas gatherings in the city, Townsend is still seeing strong local tax revenue each month.
Williamson said in the Dec. 22 meeting that city income was still over budget, though not as much as previous months.
“When the budget was put together, I thought that COVID would have abated,” he told commissioners, noting sales tax was $7,000 over budget. “So the budget is much closer to last year’s actual.”
Locals like Johnson continue to promote events like a small-business Saturday after Thanksgiving and a “Village Market” event on Saturday.
She also noted residents and business were decorating their homes for a “festival of lights,” and that she would be placing a memorial decoration outside City Hall for “all those we have lost,” according to a social media announcement.
“We’re trying to be creative with the COVID Christmas that we have,” Johnson said.
