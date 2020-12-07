A Townsend man was arrested Sunday, Dec. 6, after ramming his vehicle into several parked cars while intoxicated, a Blount County Sheriff’s Office report states.
Brandon Lloyd Davis, 24, Davis Road, allegedly caused between $10,000 and $60,000 in damage to four vehicles and a Townsend property early Sunday.
Davis arrived at the Townsend residence intoxicated and claiming he wanted to “party.” When the property owner asked Davis to leave, it “caused him to go into some sort of rage,” the report states.
Davis began breaking the windows of a nearby car, which caused injury to the vehicle owner’s hands. He then went back to the residence and began banging on the door before throwing a cinder block into the front window, the report states.
The owner allowed Davis into the house where he “continued his rage and attempted to fight with everyone present,” the report states. He eventually left the house after several witnesses asked him to.
The report states that Davis then began using his car to ram into four nearby vehicles — a blue 2008 Honda Civic, a black 2013 Chevrolet Cruz, a black 1998 Toyota Camry and a silver 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.
Davis left the property and wrecked his vehicle, causing it to overturn in the road, the report states. He then attempted to run.
The Townsend Volunteer Fire Department responded and found Davis unconscious but breathing. He was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center.
As deputies processed the scene, they found a Derringer .22-caliber pistol in the driveway. The report states that there was “a lot of blood present, particularly on the trigger and hammer.” Officers placed the weapon into evidence.
Davis was picked up from UT Medical Center and booked into the Blount County Correctional Facility.
He was charged with one count of vandalism and is being held on a $20,000 bond pending a 9 a.m. hearing Dec. 8 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
