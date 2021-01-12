An argument with his girlfriend at an Alcoa McDonald’s allegedly led to a Townsend man resisting officers, who found drugs on him, a report states.
Cameron Chance Flinn, 23, Mount Luke Road, was arrested by Alcoa Police officers at 4:57 p.m. Jan. 11 and charged with the manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and two counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia. He was being held on bonds totaling $6,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. hearing Feb. 1 in Blount County General Sessions Court.
An incident report states officers responded at approximately 3:56 p.m. to McDonalds, 2552 Alcoa Highway, Alcoa, in regard to a vehicle theft. Dispatch said a man tried to “take” a woman and child from the restaurant parking lot in a Ford F-150 truck and was fleeing on foot toward Applebee’s, 2564 Alcoa Highway.
Officers found the subject, later identified as Flinn, in the rear parking lot at El Sazon, 2650 Alcoa Highway. Flinn refused to comply with commands, and it took several officers to detain him, the report states.
Flinn told officers his 36-year-old girlfriend drove them to McDonald’s, and while checking to see if the restaurant’s indoor dining area was open, they began to argue. Flinn then tried to leave in the truck, but when his girlfriend said she was calling the police, he fled on foot.
Flinn was in possession of a purple bag containing 10 syringes, a digital scale, several small plastic bags and a glass pipe “consistent with street level narcotics use,” the report states. He also had a knife in his left sock, and in the knife’s case was 1.9 grams of a crystal-like substance Flinn told officers was narcotics, the report states.
Officers confirmed the 10-year-old daughter of Flinn’s girlfriend was present during the incident. A state Department of Children’s Services referral was made since she was in the vehicle with Flinn while he allegedly had narcotics, the report states.
The juvenile was still in her mother’s custody when the scene was cleared. Flinn was taken to the Blount County jail.
