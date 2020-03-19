Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 32-year-old man on Monday evening, and they allege he assaulted and raped his girlfriend.
Richard Lee Tranum, 32, Indian Creek Trail, Townsend, was arrested by Blount County Sheriff’s deputies at 11:49 p.m. March 16. He was charged with rape, domestic violence with aggravated assault and interfering with an emergency phone call.
Tranum’s girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman, reported the incident on Monday evening after she asked him about a home surveillance video that depicted him possibly assaulting and raping her on March 12, according to BCSO’s incident report.
The victim couldn’t remember the events that occurred on Thursday, March 12, but after she watched home security footage four days after the incident, she saw Tranum allegedly attacking her, according to BCSO’s incident report. When she confronted her boyfriend about the video on Monday evening, he took her .380 handgun, and left the house in a gray Dodge Challenger and threatened to kill himself. She called 911 after he left.
While deputies couldn’t observe any of her injuries, they watched the surveillance video. After seeing the footage, BCSO’s detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene.
While waiting for investigators to respond, BCSO deputies searched and found Tranum parked in the Dodge behind a dumpster at the Davy Crockett Riding Stables, 505 Cades Cove Road, and arrested him.
While the 30-year-old woman couldn’t recall what happened the next morning, she had a busted lip, a large knot on the back of her head, bruises on her shoulder, and soreness and pain in the “area consistent with a rape,” the report states.
The incident started when the victim and her boyfriend were drinking on March 12 at a downtown Maryville bar, and they started arguing, according to the report.
“They arrived home at approximately 11 p.m. that night, and in a fit of rage, Mr. Tranum exited the vehicle and walked over to her side of the car,” BCSO’s report states. “He jerked the door open, reached in, and strangled her until she was unconscious. He then drug her out of the car by her feet, and drug her through the carport into the residence.”
She regained consciousness and they started arguing again, and he was still aggressive, according to the report. Several times she attempted to run to her car and escape, but he caught her each time and pulled her back into the home. The fighting lasted until 2 a.m. Friday, March 13.
“At one point during this incident, Mr. Tranum struck her in the back of the head, rendering her unconscious (again) on the floor for approximately 20 minutes,” the report states.
After waking up again, she pleaded with Tranum to call 911.
“At another point in this incident she was rendered unconscious by Mr. Tranum again,” the report states. “This time, however, he picked her up as she was limp and placed her on the bed. He proceeded to undress her, and (he allegedly) raped her repeatedly as she was unconscious. This was the end of the incident this night.”
Tranum was being held on bonds totaling $176,000 pending a 9 a.m. March 26 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
