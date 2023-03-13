Alcoa Police officers arrested a Townsend man Saturday, March 11, after they allegedly found multiple controlled substances in his vehicle. David E. Burchfield Jr., 52, Boat Gunnel Road, has also been charged with possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony.
According to a police report, officers on patrol around 9:36 p.m. Saturday noticed a maroon Ford sedan with a broken tag light traveling south on Alcoa Highway. They stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, later identified as Burchfield, who they said was unable to give them any driver’s license, registration or proof of insurance. They also said he began “sweating profusely” and began making phone calls.
Once additional units arrived, officers asked Burchfield to step out of his car and patted him down for weapons, which they said produced a knife.
Officers said Burchfield then consented to a search of himself, which allegedly produced “a clear bag of a brown, powder-like substance believed to be heroin.” Burchfield allegedly told officers the powder was a crushed oxycodone pill for a cut on his hand.
According to the report, a K-9 dog alerted on Burchfield’s vehicle, prompting officers to search it as well. Officers said they found a 9mm handgun, two bags of a white powder suspected to be methamphetamine totaling 4.25 grams and two burnt marijuana cigarettes. They also said they found 10 small empty clear bags by the front passenger seat.
Officers said the number of empty bags led them to believe Burchfield was “involved in street-level sales of methamphetamine.” He allegedly confirmed the substance was methamphetamine, but told them it was for personal use.
Burchfield was arrested at 11:13 p.m. March 11 and charged with manufacture/delivery/sale/possession of methamphetamine, simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. He was being held in lieu of bonds totaling $12,500 pending a 1:30 p.m. March 13 hearing in Blount County General Sessions Court.
