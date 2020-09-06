Ron Palewski, Townsend's mayor since 2018 passed away early Sunday, according to a social media post from the city's government.
"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved Mayor, Ron Palewski," the post stated Sunday. "His love for Townsend and its citizens will be greatly missed."
The post said more information on Palewski's passing will be announced when it's available.
Details will be available in Monday's edition of The Daily Times.
