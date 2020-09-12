Townsend planning commissioners want to regulate food trucks in the city and are almost done crafting a new application and fee process for mobile food vendors that would limit them to festivals.
East Tennessee Development District Regional Planner Joe Barrett presented a food truck ordinance draft Thursday after commissioners recently requested language that would govern how the roving restaurants were used locally.
Though commissioners told The Daily Times it hasn’t been much of an issue for the city in recent years, they still wanted to draft language that would keep food truck use from getting out of control.
The new ordinance wasn’t passed or even finalized Thursday. Planning commissioners discussed it and Barrett may revise it before it’s recommended to the City Commission.
If it does pass, food trucks won’t be able to set up in city limits without a permit. Even then, leaders want to keep food trucks limited to big events.
Proposed regulations mostly focus on how and if mobile food vendors can set up at festivals.
Now, they may have to pay several fees, according to the drafted regulations — $50 for a Townsend business license, $25 to apply for that license and $75 for an event permit.
“All three may not be necessary,” Barrett told commissioners, asking if anyone thought the numbers were redundant.
They didn’t oppose the fee schedule, but city Commissioner Michael Talley was at the meeting and noted Townsend only charges $15 once for a business license.
There is no mechanism to collect taxes in the proposed ordinance, Barrett noted, but food trucks are obligated to file with the state taxes he said then would be proportionately returned to the city.
Part of the preamble states the commission is interested in “limiting unfair competition business practices of temporary businesses potentially affecting established permanent businesses inside the corporate limits,” a central reason the subject came up in the first place.
“We’ve been very fortunate that so far there have not been any issues,” Planning Commissioner Sandy Headrick said after the meeting. “That’s what we’re trying to do: prevent issues, because food trucks are popping up everywhere. We want to protect the integrity of the city.”
Headrick emphasized commissioners’ desire to keep food trucks limited to festivals. “Restaurant owners put a lot of money into their building, and we’re small,” she said. “So if the city allows these trucks to come in — and their food is good — it would take away the business.”
Townsend’s neighbor to the east, Wears Valley, already is making advances in its own food truck economy. Headrick pointed out a food truck park just opened there in August.
Meanwhile, Townsend continues to tinker with its ordinance until leaders are happy with the fine print. Though the regulations are meant to keep food trucks from arbitrarily setting up shop on city property, they don’t exclude the possibility of getting a festival-oriented permit from Townsend.
However, they’d have to stay at least 100 feet away from an open restaurant for the duration of the festival they’re attending.
One resident asked commissioners Thursday if a food truck currently parked at a local business would be affected by the new rules if they were passed.
“Well, they couldn’t do it,” Barrett said. “They would be prohibited.”
