Months of back and forth between Townsend elected officials, city staff and outspoken citizens have halted efforts to create a third business district planners say will protect the small, tourism-motivated city from encroaching development.
Most concerns from the crowd or front of the meeting room have been for politicizing processes and skepticism over whether change is needed. During a workshop Wednesday evening both the Townsend Board of Commissioners and Townsend Planning Commission met with city staff and the public to discuss concerns raised in various meetings over the past several months.
To change city ordinances, such as adjusting zoning, the board has to pass the change on two readings.
Although the newly proposed districts have passed once, Mayor Don Prater and Joe Barrett, city planner with the East Tennessee Development District, said Townsend likely will enter into the process anew.
As the proposed three districts are worded now, the first is for general tourism businesses like retail shops, restaurants or hotels; the second is focused on walkability and proximity to residences; and the third is for the most intensive businesses, like water parks or breweries. The city currently has two business districts and only one is utilized.
Whether changes are made to wording for the proposed three districts or not, Prator and Barrett said it would be important to revisit all the steps for approval: first a recommendation from the planning commission and then two votes by the board.
Between Wednesday night and the next planning commission meeting, Barrett said he is hopeful to receive feedback from commissioners to update the three districts before they are put to a vote again.
Feedback
City residents Pat Jenkins and Don Headrick have led the charge in concerns from citizens. Headrick has reiterated that adding one more process for development to a small community could overly politicize business and create discrimination.
For the first time during a public meeting, someone asked him what he meant by politicize. Headrick said he means a small group of people will be making a lot of decisions for a small community. In a larger city, he argued, it would be less personal.
Barrett said decisions made for zoning would be guided by policy, not opinion.
Jenkins gave a layout of four business districts he said would better fit the community, including one for festivals, and specific locations for each.
While tying the districts to a location hasn’t yet been written into proposed changes, Barrett said Jenkins’ and others’ familiarity with the city could help determine if various types of districts should connect to specific locations.
As city planner, he said he doesn’t want to do what he thinks is best but to adapt policy to what the city thinks is best.
Throughout the process, Barrett said he has received little feedback from commissioners, so he hasn’t been able to adjust wording on the districts to their preferences.
Commissioner Becky Headrick led the board through general questions on Wednesday regarding how exactly adding a third district for businesses might help protect the city from unwanted development and how it might negatively impact property owners.
Barrett repeatedly used Company Distilling as an example, because it is the most recent development majorly unwanted by the community. When its plans were presented publicly to the city, he said community input heavily swayed against it. But at that time the city couldn’t legally deny it.
A distillery would fall into the proposed third business district. If a developer approached the city with plans and the third district was in place, the developer would enter into a lengthy rezoning process where the city determines if proposed use — distilling — fits into Townsend’s overall vision for that property.
Policy on rezoning would refer decisions to the Townsend community plan. If a proposed development didn’t fit with the vision for growth outlined in the plan, elected officials could legally deny it.
