Townsend commissioners already are weighing what they consider an interesting year ahead as they passed the 2022 budget on second and final reading Tuesday, then briefly discussed a “master plan” to guide the city through the next decades’ inevitable changes.
Commissioners also passed a “cleanup” ordinance for the 2021 fiscal year, a standard procedure for most local governments before the new year starts on July 1, to note significant changes to a budget that’s about to wrap up.
The 2021 cleanup — presented by City Recorder Danny Williamson — included a projected revenue increase of $287,000 and projected spending increases totaling $337,114, the largest of these being a $196,814 increase in debt service.
According to leaders, the city thrived during the pandemic, with sales tax revenues coming in each month consistently over budget.
Townsend is enjoying fiscal stability parallel to signs it may be facing another economic swing: development.
Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance (TCGA) board members found recently the city is running out of commercial land, with new development proposals debuting each month.
At the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, Townsend Mayor Michael Talley said increased interest in the “peaceful side of the Smokies” warrants a long-term planning vision, a concept previously dissected in both commission workshops and TCGA board meetings.
“Townsend has taken on the challenge of developing a comprehensive citywide master plan that is going to encompass a lot of different aspects, things we’ve noticed the city needs,” Talley said during the meeting. “What really got this started was the opportunity to develop a city park and the realization we don’t have a parks and recreation department that’s been established. We don’t have the necessary tools to move forward with opportunities such as (a park).”
He added people are realizing Townsend’s development potential and city leaders need to be vigilant.
“This is a place we love,” Talley said. “We want to see it grow. We want to see it become better and better.”
Talley has noted in recent meetings and interviews he wants to fold in as much community perspective as possible, from residents and businesses alike.
Talley said he asked City Commissioner and Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department Chief Don Stallions to help lead this effort.
“We’ve got to figure out what direction we want to take our community,” Stallions said, responding to Talley’s call for a master plan and reiterating the need to dialogue with community members and hunt for organizations that could help Townsend shape its future vision.
Commissioners haven’t taken any formal action on the master plan yet, but may do so in coming months.
Other community leaders are urging commissioners to move quickly.
Mark Oldham, TCGA co-chair and owner of several local businesses, said in his monthly letter to commissioners the city park he and others wanted to fund had come to “a grinding halt” and couldn’t move forward without a master plan.
“On behalf of the entire board of directors for the TCGA, we strongly urge the city to take action and to take the necessary steps to develop a new master plan,” Oldham wrote. “Perhaps we can assist in the funding of such a plan if outside funding assistance is needed?”
He also encouraged commissioners twice in the letter to “follow through with naming Danny Williamson as the official city manager,” something they’ve discussed in the past but haven’t taken action on yet.
Oldham went on to note a Family Dollar-Dollar Tree store proposed for East Lamar Alexander Parkway and Town Square Drive had been “deterred,” but “separate from the TCGA.”
“With three Dollar Generals within five miles of Townsend, this is not the type of business that Townsend needed,” Oldham wrote.
Though commissioners usually hear Oldham’s letters read out loud during their monthly meetings, they did not read this letter out loud Tuesday.
