Townsend City Commission late Tuesday unanimously passed the fiscal 2022 budget on first reading just as the Smoky Mountains summer tourism season begins in earnest.
Leaders voted unanimously for a proposed budget with $1.07 million in general fund spending — a more than $119,000 decrease from fiscal 2021. Expected revenues total nearly $1.1 million.
City Recorder Danny Williamson noted during the May 18 commission meeting that highlights of the proposed budget included a 3% pay raise for city employees and a new police officer, hired for $40,000.
The budget also includes a $25,000 increase in membership payments to the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department and $1,000 for the Pellissippi State Community College Ruth and Steve West Workforce Development Center, an amount set to be included in the budget for the next five years.
Townsend is expecting general fiscal 2021 revenues to come in at more than $1.2 million — much better than leaders anticipated in May 2020 when COVID-19 threatened the stability of local economies nationwide.
Sales tax revenue from steady tourism, however, played a major role in keeping city coffers adequately full throughout the pandemic, despite Great Smoky Mountains National Park shuttering for more than a month in 2020, officials said.
With mask, social distancing and other regulations loosened in the past months on national and state levels, visitors are coming to the “peaceful side of the Smokies” in droves for festivals, including a May 15 Jeep event and the May 7-8 Spring Festival.
But what may be one of the largest events this year is headed to Townsend this week: The Smoky Mountains Bigfoot Festival is premiering there Saturday and Blount Partnership officials told The Daily Times recently that organizers are planning for about 15,000 attendees.
Townsend Police Chief Kevin Condee said during Tuesday’s meeting about 20 Blount County Sheriff’s deputies will aid his officers in directing traffic and monitoring the event.
It’s set to attract visitors from across the U.S. even though it will only last one day.
Local inn owners said they’ve been booked full for weeks and may face employee shortages as summer tourism intensifies.
The summer tubing season also begins in earnest this weekend, with both Smoky Mountain River Rat tubing and Tube River Rage opening to customers.
As leaders prepare for visitors, they’re also committing to help residential pedestrians by adding portable toilets along the local greenway, which runs the length of the city along East Lamar Alexander Parkway.
Williamson said they’ll put five port-a-potties out during the greenway’s busiest season and three during less busy months.
Leaders are set to budget money from both fiscal 2021 and 2022 to pay for these. They’ll cost about $4,080 for a year, according to Williamson and Recreation Commissioner Ted Godfrey.
Leaders are set to pass the new budget on second reading during their June meeting.
Though state and federal pandemic recuperation funds may hit city coffers in the coming months, Townsend leaders have not budgeted that money yet.
