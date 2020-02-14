Townsend leaders are taking another serious look at something they’ve tabled in the past: food trucks.
This is the second month the planning commission has discussed the advent of food trucks in the “peaceful side of the Smokies,” but it is not the first time they’ve considered it.
Townsend Commissioner and owner of Talley Ho Inn Michael Talley brought the subject to discussion during the January planning commission where leaders weighed the wisdom of inviting the mobile eateries into town.
While commissioners did not vote Thursday on whether or not the move would be a good idea, they reviewed a mock application drawn up by East Tennessee Development District Regional Planner Joe Barrett.
Currently, Maryville is the only government in the county with a defined set of perimeters for food trucks, rules the city set in action in 2016.
But the steady stream of food truck traffic in Townsend during festivals and on private properties for events has caused some to believe its time for the city to make its own set of limitations and allowances.
“There’s really two separate issues if you are open to it,” Barrett explained to commissioners. “One is, as far as zoning (there should be) something in your municipal code that puts some safeguards in place ... And then you have the application process.”
Commissioners expressed interest in how to regulate food trucks in terms of health inspections, most agreeing it would be a necessary aspect of a new code.
“Looks like, if you’re going to have a food truck in the city, you should have a requirement that they have to have a health inspection before they can operate here,” Planning Commissioner Bill Lindsay said during the meeting.
He asked if there was currently a requirement for a business license to which other commissioners responded there were no requirements currently in writing.
“I think they just show up,” Commissioner Becky Headrick said.
Barrett asked if there were any concerns about inviting food trucks to the city and pointed out some might be wary about mobile food vendors drawing business away from the many brick-and-mortar eateries around Townsend.
‘At least have something in place’Planning commissioners agreed there was no way food trucks would be allowed to set up shop in right-of-way or public parking spaces.
They also speculated on the time food trucks would be allowed to operate and ultimately told Barrett they would be interested in seeing how other cities managed them.
“There are certain common elements,” Barrett said. “It just depends. You know, Knoxville’s going to be a little different because they establish ... specific routes they can use throughout the city.”
He asked if Townsend would mainly consider trucks in property zoned for business and not residential, though planning commissioners did not clarify their position much beyond indicating they would need more time and more information before they made any decisions.
“They’re going to come down here,” Planning Commission Secretary Steve Fillmore said. “It would be better to at least have something in place to be able to deal with it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.