Meeting for the first time in three months, Townsend’s planning commission took no action but had a lot to say about what they could do as 2020 gets underway.
Though there were no substantive items on Thursday night’s agenda, planning commissioners had a thorough discussion about potential goals for the coming year.
East Tennessee Development District Regional Planner Joe Barrett initiated the discussion by telling commissioners that he was open to suggestions for planning action but did not want to make busy work.
“We’ve been relatively busy in the past but it’s slowed down a little bit,” he said.
Met with relative silence, Barrett mentioned that he had spoken with city commissioner and owner of Talley Ho Inn, Michael Talley who later came and sat in the audience to talk with the commission.
Street inventory
Barrett first suggested a street inventory for the city and provided commissioners with a copy of what type of data it would consolidate, including street length, right-of-way measurements, state designations, speed limits and other details.
“A street inventory may be a good thing,” Barret said. “It’s something where you not only get a handle on what’s considered a city street, but also what the specs are for individual streets. You could also possibly tie it into your local budgeting cycle so you can prioritize (repairs) based on the data.”
Commissioners did not express immediate interest in the inventory, though they asked if it would be legally binding and who would be responsible for the data-gathering process. Barrett said his office at ETDD would take some form of leadership if the city wanted to pursue the matter, but TDOT would be the main resource for such a project.
Without any expressed sentiments for or against an inventory, Barrett told commissioners were welcome to think about it and get back to him.
Food trucks, doubled business and window signs
Talley then spoke to the commission about a number of other items, beginning with food trucks.
He noted that current ordinances don’t really address transient businesses like food trucks, but they do note there should only be a single business on a single parcel.
“It kind of seems a little bit out of necessity that folks are accommodating this style of business to be occurring on their property and not just during special events,” Talley said. “It seems to me there may be a need for that.”
The food truck phenomenon has not reached Townsend to a significant extent, which commissioners discussed, noting that certain businesses and the town’s many festivals often host them. But there are currently no provisions for a vendor who wants to park around town during an average day.
“In the true sense of a peddler, if you have someone going from door to door, setting up on vacant lots or right-of-ways, that isn’t necessarily what we’re looking for,” Talley added, noting they definitely don’t want to end up having a flea market type of atmosphere. “But it works for other areas, it works for other businesses and it benefits the visitors and the residents.”
“I think if I had a restaurant I would have a big issue with them coming in taking my overflow,” Commissioner Sandy Headrick reflected. “I’m kind of not too keen on food trucks just being everywhere. That’s just my opinion.”
The matter has been discussed in Townsend planning already, Barrett noted, but other things had changed the course of the discussion.
Food trucks led to a discussion of the potential issue of multiple businesses operating on a single property, something already happening in Townsend.
“If you look at that with a fine-toothed comb, is that permitted?” Talley asked, adding “But it works, you know. What are they supposed to do, subdivide their property?”
Finally, Talley encouraged commissioners to consider the possibility of businesses putting digital signs in their windows, which he noted is not against code but could get out of hand.
There are regulations on details like the size of signs and their presentation, but nothing about how they should be presented in inside a business.
Commissioners expressed enthusiasm for each of these matters, but there was no formal agreement to address them in future meetings or official action.
Headrick commented that details like these were helpful to “keep the city from becoming a carnival atmosphere, with little things here and there.”
Barret smiled, recalling a time in the past when someone wanted to put an inflatable slide in the city. “It seemed like the planning commission was open to that before you saw actual pictures,” he noted.
The slide was ultimately rejected.
