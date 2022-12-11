Townsend Planning Commission is sending a recommendation for redefining business districts to the Board of Commissioners to consider adopting.
Currently, Townsend has two business districts but is only using one. Redefining the two districts and adding a third is one part of a multi-point plan to protect the city from over development.
The three districts each focus on a different purpose: promoting tourism, being neighborhood friendly or attaching to a main roadway.
Highway business regulations — the third and added district — state permitted uses are medium to large scale businesses that have a lot of traffic flow and require attachment to a major roadway.
It extends to retail stores; personal, business and professional services (excluding junkyards); public and semi-public buildings; auto sales lots; park facilities; over-night rental businesses, restaurants, lodges or clubs and gas stations; warehouse businesses, storage yards or auto garages; and recreational vehicle parks and campgrounds.
This district also expands to recreational and amusement activities, excluding types like go-kart tracks, heliports or other similarly loud places; water parks or water-intensive places; or any place that uses an outdoor loudspeaker system.
Alcohol-focused businesses, such as breweries, distilleries or wineries, are allowed in this business district with a special sign off from the Board of Zoning Appeals, as are pain-management clinics.
The other two business districts already existed but were re-defined.
Tourist business regulations focus on commercial activities that draw tourists to the area and support the city’s “peaceful” and outdoor-friendly themes. A description of the district states regulations should also reduce vehicle traffic and encourage walkability.
It permits retail stores; personal or business services and professional offices; public or semi-public buildings; restaurants and brewpubs — different from a brewery based on the amount of beer crafted on location; and overnight rental businesses.
Neighborhood business regulations encourage walkability and minimizing parking or traffic. To be compatible with nearby residences, uses extend to single houses, duplexes, a building mixed with commercial and residential spaces (not a strip business) and limited retail business 4,000 square feet or smaller.
Adding the third district and redefining the other two could lead to more requests from business owners asking the BZA to allow an exception to district regulations. Mayor Donald Prater said during the planning commission meeting on Thursday, Dec. 8, that the potential for more requests is one reason the city should consider appointing more members to the BZA.
Now, the board has three members. Officials are considering adding two more, one of whom would also be on the planning commission.
