Townsend Police found a fully grown black bear Wednesday afternoon in a tree close to East Lamar Alexander Parkway near the city.
The animal was a bit too close to the busy road for the bear’s safety, Townsend Police Chief Kevin Condee said. So officers scared the bear into leaving town.
“We gave him some encouragement to run back into the woods,” Condee said. “He ran back into the mountains. He wasn’t harmed in any way.”
Bears are out in the mountainous Townsend area this time of year, and if a visitor or resident comes across one, the police chief recommends people keep their distance from the wild animals.
“They are not furry pets,” Condee said. “Whatever you do, don’t feed them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.