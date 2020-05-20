Planning for a future in limbo is difficult, but restrictions on large gatherings from Gov. Bill Lee’s office are making Townsend’s summer festivals and celebrations less and less certain.
During a commission meeting Tuesday, Townsend leaders were faced with the difficult decision of whether or not to cancel the 2020 Fourth of July fireworks show. They also faced the grim prospect of having to cancel the 2020 Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival, currently scheduled for Aug. 15.
After nearly canceling the fireworks show, commissioners decided to tentatively hold the pyrotechnic celebration on Labor Day.
Commissioner Jackie Suttles said during the meeting the time to order ahead for fireworks was closing in and commissioners needed to make a decision.
Townsend bought about $3,000 in fireworks in 2019. This year, the budget is somewhat tighter given economic circumstances brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
But spending wasn’t the primary reason to move the Independence Day celebration to Labor Day — a move that only happened after Suttles halted a vote to cancel the event and asked for more discussion.
She acknowledged that orders from the governor’s office still prohibit social gatherings of more than 10 people.
“I think if everyone else is canceling, we should also cancel,” Commissioner Becky Headrick said. “If we do it (hold the event), we’ll have a ton more people come.”
Commissioners noted in meetings earlier this year that more people may want to come to a Townsend Independence Day event after Alcoa canceled FreedomFest because of neighboring road projects.
Commissioner Michael Talley pointed this out during Tuesday’s meeting, but said, “If at this time it’s not permitted by the state’s guidelines, I say we follow the state’s guidelines,” he said. “They’re in place for public safety.”
Thousands of people have attended the fireworks show over the years and Talley noted that with the upcoming Fourth of July being on a Saturday, crowds could be even larger than usual.
When Suttles proposed the fireworks show be delayed to Labor Day, Headrick noted that was the traditional “rain date” anyway.
Commissioners did not approve the purchase of fireworks, however, opting to see how things changed in the near future.
Independence Day celebrations weren’t the only event under scrutiny during Tuesday’s meeting.
In a letter from the Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance, event Co-chair Mark Oldham said the annual Balloon Festival — heading into its fourth year — may not happen in 2020.
“The governor is not allowing any events the size of the Balloon Festival, so it is doubtful that the event will occur this year,” Oldham wrote. “However, we are waiting until June 1 ... to make the final call and to consult with the city of Townsend for your approval.”
He added in a phone interview it will come down to a collaborative decision between TCGA, the city and the Blount Partnership.
He said some at the partnership remained optimistic. Oldham said he hopes they’re right, but based on what business leaders are reading, there’s no telling right now.
“I would characterize it as hopeful but doubtful, instead of doubtful but hopeful,” Oldham said.
An estimated 3,500 people people attended the 2019 event, Oldham said.
Just before the meeting ended, commissioners reviewed a request for another annual event — the Knoxville 15K Road Race conducted by Knoxville Track Club — to be moved earlier in the year.
They decided to deny the request.
On Thursday, the Tennessee Economic Recovery Group said in a statement large venues for concerts, theaters, zoos and museums would be able to reopen under guidelines beginning Friday.
The statement did not mention large festivals or outdoor celebrations.
