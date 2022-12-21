Townsend Elementary School students sent their wish-list letters to Santa through a direct line stationed at city hall this year. Partnering with the North Pole to have the letters to Santa mailbox was one of several activities the city completed this year to celebrate Christmas with the elementary school. During a Townsend Board of Commissioners meeting in the fall, recreation commissioner Kelsey Satterfield announced she would be organizing the mailbox and letter activity once again for students. The city didn’t post a mailbox last year.
Kindergarten through second-grade students completed letters during class time, walked to city hall and placed them in the mailbox in groups.
Elected by Santa to help collect and relay the information to the North Pole, Satterfield said about 50 students completed letters. Everyone checked off the “nice list” and received a “nice list certificate” from Santa validating coal wouldn’t fill their stockings this year.
Averaging ages 5 to 7, Satterfield said a lot of letters from students asked for the newest, largest addition of a well-known smartphone, gaming consoles and pets.
She plans on arranging the mailbox again next year.
In addition to the mailbox, the city purchased and handed out about 120 “The Christmas Story” books to elementary students. In total, it cost less than $500, Satterfield said.
The theme of this year’s Christmas parade was The Christmas Story. For the first time, the city charged entry fees for participants who didn’t decorate a float.
Last year, the city received around 100 applications for the Christmas parade but within each application many participants were listed, Satterfield explained. This year, about 140 participants applied.
The city met its goal of bringing the length of the parade down to an hour and a half, keeping the highway from closing for a long period of time.
“The kids still had fun,” Satterfield said during Tuesday’s board meeting on Dec. 20. “The parade is all about the kids anyway, and they got a lot of candy. And I think it was a success this year.”
It raised $2,335 from entry fees and donated all to the elementary school before students and teachers left for winter break Friday, Dec. 16.
Satterfield said the city is also looking at buying new lights for the light poles in Townsend. Some of the snowflakes are fading, and the city may shop for variation in styles.
City Manager Danny Williamson added later in the meeting he is shopping for the new Christmas decorations. Budgeting around $15,000, the city will purchase new decorations after the holiday season is over.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.