Townsend will emerge from the winter season running as leaders seek to use hefty revenues from 2020 to pay off debt and mull a busy spring and summer with at least two large festivals planned.
The city made a final decision during its regular meeting late Tuesday to pay off $200,000 in debt service, leaving an estimated $234,000 in bonds borrowed in 2018 to build the new town hall/community center.
City Recorder Danny Williamson said this payment could save an estimated $60,000 through the next decade before the bond matures in 2030.
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Townsend continues to see influxes in revenue: In January alone it saw a 3% increase from January 2020’s actual.
That’s why leaders want to refinance the remaining $234,000 of debt and save even more.
But that won’t be as simple as some originally thought.
Williamson told commissioners that the state requires a written “refunding plan” in order to go through with debt refinancing.
“It’s quite complex,” Williamson said, noting refinancing could help save at least $80,000.
Now, since the city would have to so much paperwork to refinance, Williamson suggested he talk to the bank (First Horizon) currently holding the debt before he approaches local banks.
He told The Daily Times in a phone interview Wednesday that he’d emailed back and forth with state representatives, trying to ascertain the best path forward. But, he noted the paperwork might not be worthwhile in the end.
Regardless, the $200,000 payment scored unanimous approval from commissioners Tuesday after more than a month of consideration and will be made to Horizon soon.
Following the approval, Williamson noted local bank CBBC Bank proposed taking over management of the city’s operating fund.
Williamson read a letter from CBBC officials that listed a variety of services the bank would provide and guaranteed transitioning the account would be a smooth process.
Leaders made no concrete decisions on whether they’ll do this or which bank they’ll use to refinance.
Fiscal chess isn’t the only game city leaders will have to play in the coming months.
Townsend Police Chief Kevin Condee reported Tuesday that law enforcement already has begun brainstorming plans for two big festivals: the Great Smoky Mountain Hot Air Balloon Festival and a new event, the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival.
The Bigfoot Festival is set for May 22, according to social media announcements. The Balloon Festival is set for Aug. 22, according to a Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance letter that Townsend Mayor Michael Talley presented to the commission in January.
Talley, also a member of the TCGA, said the group recently met for the first time in six months.
In preparation for 2021’s wave of tourism, TCGA also is revising and reprinting a map of the city and its businesses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.