A distillery planned for Townsend’s former Cowboy Tubin location scored approval during the city’s recent Planning Commission meeting but not before residents expressed concerns in a publicly read letter that the venture would “disrupt the peace of the community.”
Addressing commissioners, Townsend residents said they were opposed to a whisky distillery that developers and investors announced in March, set to be established at 8351 TN-73 (East Lamar Alexander Parkway).
Clayton Homes CEO Kevin Clayton, former Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller Jeff Arnett and former Tennessee Distillers Guild President Kris Tatum discussed the venture with leaders during a March 11 planning meeting.
Developers had yet to secure site plan approval from the commission by March, but commissioners gave that to them April 9.
Before they did, however, Frances Allen read a letter signed by more than 50 locals in opposition to the distillery — which documents show might be called “Tri Star.”
“This distillery would be located in a highly pedestrian/bicycle trafficked area, having the path crossing the property. With ‘alcohol sampling’ on the premises, this is a safety concern to us,” Allen read. “We do not consider this in any way to be family oriented. This new generation can go elsewhere if they are comfortable with that for their family.”
Some added to the letter, directly addressing the commission and distillery representative Tatum; Clayton and Arnett were not present.
Their concerns addressed issues surrounding alcoholism and tourism.
“Does it make it a better place to live or does it make it a better place to visit?” young resident Seth Morton asked leaders. “The 200 kids at Townsend Elementary School are more important than 200,000 tourists.”
Loretta Compton said she’d lived in the city for 35 years and that she was concerned about children. “I know these people are here to make their money,” she said. “My thing is, if people come in with this money like this, why don’t they take this money and put it towards a community that needs a place for children, not alcohol. I’ve seen the alcohol ever since I come here and all it’s done is put people in their graves.”
Tatum responded by offering several “ballpark statistics,” and noted that out of millions of tastings at distilleries across Tennessee — he estimated there were 20 million tastings in 2018 alone in an industry with fewer than seven violations.
“I think it’s important you guys know, as a distillery owner and operator, we are part of that Guild — and my partners are as well — and we are the only alcohol industry that has ever restricted ourselves,” he noted, explaining some distilleries even limit the number of shots people can have even though the law does not require it.
“Safety is important to us,” Tatum said. “We feel it in our insurance policy premiums but also in our reputation.”
Residents still expressed concerns that distillery visitors could take advantage of tastings.
Moreover, they said they were worried Townsend’s reputation as the “peaceful side of the Smokies” would be sullied by the incoming business, given the number of travelers it could attract.
“The location is ¾ mile outside the entrance to our Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” the letter read. “Many campgrounds are located on this stretch. People choose to camp in Townsend because of the quiet and peace offered here. We would like to continue to provide this atmosphere to them.”
As she left the meeting, Allen noted Clayton said during the March meeting that, “The last thing we want to do is have people not happy with anything we’re doing,” according to reporting from The Daily Times.
Ultimately, planning commissioners noted they couldn’t vote against the development just because they didn’t like it, only if it didn’t meet regulation.
The distillery did meet regulation and leaders unanimously approved the site plan.
City Commissioner Ted Godfrey was present at the meeting and noted perhaps distillery principals could work with schools and churches on education. He noted “people’s lives are destroyed every day not just by alcohol, but by guns and drugs, too.”
Townsend Mayor Michael Talley — also a planning commissioner — told the newspaper in an interview after the meeting, “I’d like for people to bear in mind that Townsend is a mixture of residential and business and while we try to treat both equally, we realize that both are going to be growing and developing and it’s our job to make sure the end goal is preserving the atmosphere, the culture, the aesthetics and the community.”
After the distillery was approved, developer Matt Caldwell received site plan approval for a combined Family Dollar-Dollar Tree store proposed for the corner of East Lamar Alexander and Town Square Drive. Commissioner Sandy Headrick voted ‘no’ because she said she didn’t receive information about the development soon enough to review it thoroughly.
Commissioners also reviewed — but said developers needed to do more work on their site plan — a nearly 40-lot, 60-structure vacation cabin-rental subdivision proposal off Domar Court called “Smoky Ridge.” It would be about 750 feet south of Townsend Elementary School.
