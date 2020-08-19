Frustrated Little River property owners confronted Townsend leaders and law enforcement late Tuesday, asking for more regulation of tubers who bring alcohol onto the river.
Townsend commissioners faced a barrage of perspectives during their Aug. 18 meeting with residents imploring them to do something about people who drink while tubing.
Lucas Hall told commissioners he lives on waterfront property near the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center and that since the season began, his 5-year-old daughter almost drowned twice because drunk tubers nearly ran her over.
“I’ve been cussed out and threatened. (There are) people all over our property, setting up camp, throwing tubes up on the beach,” he said. “And it’s not just out-of-towners. It’s a lot of Blount County people.”
Hall said he didn’t want to see the tubing industry go away, but he implored the city to police the use of alcohol on the river or create ordinances limiting it.
More than one resident agreed 2020’s summer has been intense — potentially one of the busiest seasons to date.
That’s good for tourism dollars but it brought more than just residents to Tuesday’s meeting. Tommy Presnell, owner of Tube River Rage also was present along with Tennessee Paddlesports Association Executive Director David Brown, who stood beside Smoky Mountain River Rat Tubing co-owner and manager Jennifer Duerer during the meeting.
When resident Greg Johnson told commissioners they just needed to create taxes for tubes and fines for alcohol infractions, lobbyist Brown interjected and said that would be illegal.
“Sales taxes are (legal),” he said. “But a tax on a person or a vessel on a federal waterway is not. ... I can’t speak for all the tubing companies here, but as you know, they prohibit alcohol, or at least, a couple of them do, and they do what they can to keep customers from taking it on the river. They can’t search their bags or their persons, but I’m sure they’re willing to work with you to resolve the issues.”
Commissioners said after the meeting it would be difficult to regulate alcohol since the Little River is designated navigable by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. That allows it to be used for commercial tubing.
During a January 2018 meeting, Blount County officials, including Purchasing Director Katie Kerr, addressed tubing regulations. She explained the buck stops at the state and federal levels, not with local or county ordinances.
But resident and former Mayor Pat Jenkins tried another way to approach the issue Tuesday by drafting a version of the open container law for public places, including waterways.
“It would be really nice to have some patrol on the river,” Jenkins told commissioners after he handed them each a copy of a draft ordinance. “You see cop cars come down by Dark Island and then turn around and go back. They don’t seem to be doing anything. ... They don’t seem to be policing the actual people in the river.”
Townsend Police Chief Kevin Condee pointed out Jenkins had mostly copied an already existing part of the municipal code, but acknowledged there were a lack of resources and enforcement issues.
Townsend already has open container laws, but they don’t cover waterways, Condee said. “As it stands right now, we do not have an ... ordinance to prohibit open containers of alcohol on the river. We can’t enforce what doesn’t exist.”
The absence of any laws governing alcohol on the river combined with the fact Townsend Police only has three full-time patrol officers and one part-timer make it difficult to address every every alcohol situation on the river, Condee emphasized.
He said traffic safety on East Lamar Alexander Parkway was a top priority for his force, but officers also patrol the river when tubers are out.
“If we don’t have people out there patrolling traffic, it gets nuts,” Condee said. “People are running 70 mph and above. We’re not out there doing a ‘gotcha’ thing. We’re looking for egregious violations, and those are the only ones we’re even stopping. I can’t say ‘forget about traffic today: Get on that river.’”
While Townsend leaders say their hands are tied when it comes to enforcement and regulation of alcohol on Little River, they did suggest the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency now has the ability to do just that after recent state legislation.
Vice Mayor and Commissioner Michael Talley said he’s been in touch with TWRA officials who said they are looking into how commercial tubing companies are using waterways.
The Daily Times left messages with several TWRA representatives who did not call back by press time Wednesday.
“They’re saying that they’re trying to get a handle of what’s going on,” Talley said. “It’s really slow going and it’s hard to be patient. It seems like it’s just getting worse and worse.”
Presnell said all the tubing companies tell customers they can’t take alcohol and coolers on the river. “People do break the rules,” he added. “I’m not arguing the fact there’s a lot people in the river. ... We don’t want a bunch of drunks in the parking lot. It’s just not good for business.”
But those are the companies’ rules. While the city explores regulation options, the issue is in limbo for the moment, though commissioners said they would consider former Mayor Jenkins’ idea.
“Priorities are all I’m asking for,” resident Hall said near the end of the nearly hourlong discussion. “I’m not just asking for solutions. We’ve griped and beat this damn horse until it’s dead. Let’s do something.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.