Although Townsend has long been referred to as “The Peaceful Side of the Smokies,” leave it to Peaceful Side Social, its newest brewery, eatery and gathering locale to capitalize on that name use it to a distinct advantage.
When it opened this past September, the location, at 7967 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, became the latest Townsend property to be owned and operated by the Oldham Hospitality group, which is also the parent company of the Dancing Bear Lodge and Appalachian Bistro, the Dancing Bean Coffee House, Apple Valley General Store, Apple Valley Café, and Smoky Mountain Outdoor Center. The organization currently employs 100 people and up to 150 individuals during the prime summer season.
“The primary influence and inspiration for this project comes from breweries located in Richmond, Virginia — where I lived for about 10 years — and other older, urban cities that have ‘reclaimed’ many of their century old industrial buildings,” said Houston Oldham, Vice President of Operations for Oldham Hospitality. “When we had the opportunity to turn an old Dollar General strip mall building into a cool, modern space, we jumped at the prospect.”
Oldham, the son of Mark and Sharon Oldham, the company’s owners and namesakes, said the idea for Peaceful Side Social was his initially, but his parents added their input as well. Oldham continues to develop and oversee the business, along with his cousin and Peaceful Side Facility Manager, Peter Womack. “Our concept is not necessarily Townsend specific,” Oldham said. “But there’s nothing nearby that has the same combination of fresh, quality food, great views, and eclectic beer.” The restaurant offers an array of casual fare that includes salads, shareable snacks, sandwiches, and hand-tossed “Roundbreads” served with a variety of toppings, as well as a few specific entrees. In addition, the bar selection offers 15 different draft beers and various wines.
Oldham describes the menu as “made from scratch meals using fresh ingredients.” Corporate Executive Chef Jeff Carter splits his duties with the Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro, while Brad Edenfield oversees the kitchen operations a day-to-day basis. “Our concept is ‘Farm to Counter,’” Oldham said. “Customers order our freshly made food at the counter and then have it delivered to the table of their choosing. This type of service can lead to food runners getting lost trying to find order numbers. We were wasting a lot of time just trying to find where people were sitting. We installed a Table Location System which now allows us to know exactly which table an order goes to, while still letting the customer choose whichever table they’d like.” The idea seems to have caught on. Oldham said they attract both locals and out-of-town clientele. “People visit from everywhere,” he said. “We have a solid group of local folks who visit us every week, if not more, but our weekends are primarily driven by tourists from out of town or day trippers from Knoxville.” He estimates that Peaceful Side averages approximately 100 guests on any given day. “When we opened, it was not clear how many customers we would see on a daily basis,” he said. “Very quickly, we realized that our style of dining, plus the food quality, resonated with many people. Simply keeping up with the demand for our food has been the biggest challenge. We’ve reconfigured our kitchen and preparation processes three or four times in just these first even months.”
The operation is currently undergoing an expansion to include an outdoor beer garden, a taco bar, a play area and live music on Friday evenings. They also hope to eventually add a tequila bar as well.
The variety of offerings has also enhanced Peaceful Side’s appeal. “The vast majority of folks have welcomed us with open arms,” Oldham said. “We made it a point not to curtail our hours in January so that everyone, whether local or tourist, would be able to visit Peaceful Side. We’ve been blown away by the support and hope to offer an experience to all of our guests which is worth coming back for.”
Oldham said that one of the goals is to ensure that Peaceful Side Social remains family friendly. “The natural play area is going to be an incredible asset to families who want to spend time out with their kids,” he said. “It incorporates logs, a tunnel, a boulder, and slides into one play area free from the metal and plastic structures ubiquitous in school or park playgrounds. We’re surrounded by natural beauty here in Townsend and wanted to design our play space to reflect the natural environment.”
In addition, Oldham said that the company is committed to connecting with the local community. He said that in they past month, $1,500 was raised for Townsend’s Tremont Institute.
“A cornerstone of Peaceful Side Social is a commitment to supporting Blount Co based non-profits whose mission it is to educate, clean, or protect the natural environment. Each month we choose one entity for our ‘Sip Savor Support’ program and ask patrons to ‘round up’ their check to donate to a non-profit.”
