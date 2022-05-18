“I’m sure everybody is aware there is some anti-growth sentiment out there right now ... “ Townsend City Planner Joe Barrett said last week during the planning commission meeting.
Two items related to establishing a regional planning commission and creating an updated land use plan were listed on the May 12 agenda.
“Any sort of expansion of a planning region, urban growth boundary,” Barrett continued. “You’re really going to have to sell that to the general public, because I’m sure there’s going to be some negative perception.”
Barrett and planning commissioners said the intent of a regional planning commission is to maintain the integrity of Townsend by having more control outside Townsend’s city limits.
Last month, the planning commission opted to start the process of establishing a regional planning body, which would extend jurisdiction over Townsend’s urban growth boundary. But after looking at a map, Barrett said the city’s growth boundary is spotty around the edges and not extensive.
Tuckaleechee Cove was one area that city officials discussed would be important to plan, but the current growth boundary barely intersects the cove.
“Unless the city would be interested in expanding the urban growth boundary, to me,” Barrett said, “and it’s totally up to the planning commission if you want to pursue it, it really wouldn’t have that big of an effect to have a planning region that coincided with what you’re seeing here on the urban growth boundary.”
In order to expand the boundary, Barrett said city officials will need to contact Mayor Ed Mitchell and establish a committee to form new boundary lines and receive state approval. The planning commission voted to take a pause on establishing itself as a regional body and pursue expanding the urban growth boundary.
Public hearings will be held throughout the process, and officials discussed preparing a list of reasons to show the public why they seek to expand control.
County zoning still applies to growth boundaries, but regulations, such as for subdivisions, can change. However, Barrett said most regulations would stay the same to maintain consistency. The difference would be that instead of the county voting on development planning in the area, a regional Townsend Planning Commission would have oversight of what development would occur.
Mayor Michael Talley said the rules would be the same, but the group of people responsible for enforcing the rules would not be the same.
Lack of political representation could be an argument that county residents make against a regional Townsend Planning Commission, Barrett said.
City Manager Danny Williamson said county regulations for residential property density are more relaxed than Townsend’s, and Barrett added the city would be able to handle density on a case by case basis outside Townsend’s city limits if it became a regional planning body.
Land use plan
In another effort to keep Townsend from developing into the neighboring tourist destination to the east, the planning commission is establishing an updated land use plan.
Last month, the planning commission discussed the importance of having community stakeholders in a committee that will oversee the update. Last Thursday, the planning commission appointed newest member Donald Prater to outline the process and establish a criteria list for committee nominations.
Talley said nominating people who have lived in Townsend for more than five years and understood the community are important criteria. Williamson added that focus groups to provide input from churches or the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department would also be crucial.
A committee of seven to 10 people, Talley said stakeholders could include a board member from the Smoky Mountain Heritage Center or deacon from a church.
“We need to get core individuals who have a good understanding of Townsend,” Talley said. He added that the committee should be diverse with different viewpoints but able to maintain a level head.
Barrett said the land use plan and map from 2010 can be used as a structural starting point or model for the new one. After receiving feedback from the community, he said the Townsend planning office will create the new plan.
The current land use plan, Barrett said, doesn’t state a collective vision for the future of the city, which he said he would like to see in the front of the new version.
