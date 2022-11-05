History lost in the burning of the former Townsend Shopping Center can’t be recovered in a renovation, but owner Jerry Sullivan has plans to build the center back in the same footprint and start a new history.
The entire building — except part of the front brick wall and chimney — burned down in January. Having gathered an expansive collection of Case knives and other memorabilia over the years, Sullivan lost a number of priceless items kept on display and available for sale at the store.
“I had a lot of ‘one-of-a-kind,’” Sullivan said.
Not all of the Case knives were lost, however. A safe inside the building protected some that he had stored.
Sullivan said he has heaps of knives spread sparingly throughout his home since the store burned. Once the store is rebuilt, he’ll have a place to stash and organize the valuable merchandise. For now, he said he doesn’t know what survived and what didn’t, having taken 75, five gallon buckets of knives from the rubble.
“Some, you can’t tell came out of a fire,” son Joe Sullivan said. “Some, you can’t tell it’s a knife.”
A portion of the boxes are charred, and Jerry Sullivan said the hilts on some of the knives are darkened on one side from the heat. Surviving the fire made some items more valuable, he added. And Case is working on engraving the blades of about 50 knives in memory of the fire.
Valuable knives and pictures of visitors like former Lady Vol basketball coach Pat Summitt and professional baseball player from Knoxville Ed Bailey were displayed on the walls and lost in the flames.
Local residents held the business as a landmark, as did tourists who stopped by the little red store each time they came through the city.
Sullivan said after the fire, people came to the shop’s remains, picked a brick from the rubble and took it home as a keepsake. People also wanted cast iron items that survived the fire with residue from the heat and smoke left on them.
Although Sullivan won’t admit to fame, he is well-known in the community like the store he and his family have operated their entire lives, starting with Sullivan’s grandfather. Receiving hugs and condolences during trips to the grocery store, the community has grieved with the Sullivan family.
Having been open since the 1930s, Townsend Shopping Center moved approximately 20 yards over in the 50s, then had a long series of renovations that expanded the footprint and changed store services.
“There was a Gulf Oil sign right there,” Sullivan said as he pointed to the first location of the family-owned business. “That’s when this was the only road right here,” before East Lamar Alexander Parkway was paved through the middle of the city.
Sullivan hopes rebuilding the store costs less than $1 million and said insurance helped with the costs but didn’t cover them all. To get the undamaged gas pumps running again will cost about $60,000, he said, and he still has contracts with the companies from which the store purchased groceries, hardware and gas.
Joe Sullivan said the family suspects the fire started with electrical wiring and a large breaker box that controlled everything from the gas pumps to soda vending machines. Clearing the debris took 73 loads of rubble, 18 loads of scrap metal and too many loads of garbage for Sullivan to remember.
“It was pretty much just ash,” he said. “Some buildings, you get some wood remaining. I mean, it was pretty much just ash.”
He is working on getting the store rebuilt with contractors Caylor Brothers Construction, a family-owned and operated crew based in Townsend since 1959.
Lynn Caylor completed preliminary design plans and received a thumbs up from the Townsend Planning Commission in October. Caylor said the new building could be open in as early as six months but building during the winter months could cause some delay.
“This is a very important business, I think, to Townsend,” Commissioner Michael Talley said during October’s meeting. “It’s been a very good fit for Townsend. It’s worked in the past. I’m certain it will work again.”
More modern than the former storefront, the new Townsend Shopping Center will reflect the vibe of a “little old country store” with a front porch and awning.
Caylor said Sullivan is still deciding on colors and the name of the new store.
Architectural documents submitted to the city show space for signage above the awning, like on the former building, but the entrance is designed differently. Plans show a pitched roof over top of the door and windows across the entire front. Several different materials for the façade are also shown: different styles of panels and a stone on the building’s base.
Built in the same space, the new building will be nearly 6,000 square feet, not including the front porch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.