The Townsend community will celebrate National Day of Prayer, observed on May 6, virtually due to concerns around COVID-19.
The event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/townsendprayer/live/ beginning at 7 a.m. It is estimated that the event will last an hour. The video will be streamed for anyone who would like to watch it live, but playback of the event will be on Facebook for a few days after. This will allow more people to view the event, organizers said.
National Day of Prayer has been held on the first Thursday in May for the past 70 years. The theme for this year is "Lord Pour Out Your Love, Life and Liberty."
Expected to attend the celebration will be former Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist, current Gov. Bill Lee, U.S. and state senators, state representatives, and area officials and pastors.
