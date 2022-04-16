Ongoing growth and development in Blount County effects all the cities within, which is one reason why Townsend Planning Commission is updating the city’s land use plan.
During their meeting on Thursday, the planning commission took one step forward with the future in mind.
Commission members voted to expand into a regional planning body for development jurisdiction over Tuckaleechee Cove, county zoned property outside Townsend’s municipal bounds.
Doing so is a multi-step process and may ultimately be denied, but commission members agreed that what happens in the county districts surrounding Townsend affect inside city limits as well.
The current land use and transportation plan is dated 2010 to 2020 and is a guide for how land should be developed in Townsend — both long-term and short-term decisions.
Townsend City Planner Joe Barrett said the process to update the land use plan could take up to two years and the city may hire an outside firm to help.
A committee will be selected by the Board of Commissioners to work on updating the land use plan and could include key stakeholders in the community, like leaders of the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center, Little River Railroad/Lumber Museum and Townsend Artisan Guild Gallery and Studios.
Commission member Donald Prater emphasized creating a public process to make sure any stakeholder who wanted to be involved could be and has a voice in the process.
Mayor Michael Talley added that the commission needs to narrow down the vision for the future of Townsend while still inclusive of outside input from the community.
“We want this project to really represent the citizens here in the city and also The Cove at large,” Talley said. “... It’s going to effect everybody.”
Talley added that it’s important to maintain a balance between business and residential. At this point in time, he believes the city should focus more on building new residences and affordable housing.
“We’re not looking to get out of hand with tourist developments or retail or business necessarily,” Talley said. “We’re wanting to have that character we’ve all come to love about Townsend.”
Talley added that using new Census data will show how dynamics of Townsend have changed since 2010 and influence decisions about growth and development moving forward.
During last night’s planning commission meeting, Barrett shared the new preliminary Census data statistics.
None of the data is finalized or published yet but estimated the population of Townsend at about 550 people, which is an increase of about 100 people from the last published Census data — a 20% population increase.
“(Data) should influence some of the policies you may adopt,” Barrett said, “...or how you’re going to move forward by identifying what’s going on in Townsend right now and what direction you think it’s headed. Or, if it’s not the direction you want to go, then influence it and change the direction.”
