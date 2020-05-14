Though many Blount businesses have born the economic and social brunt of March, April and May’s COVID-19 closures, one local industry missed the economic standstill by just weeks: tubing.
Today,, May 15, River Rat Tubing in Townsend will open its doors for the 2020 season half a month after its regularly scheduled season debut.
“We did push it back to see how other businesses were opening and letting the state come out with new mandates, which seem to be changing weekly,” River Rat manager and co-owner Jennifer Duerer said.
She added that the company is comfortable about moving forward with the season, but only because of a wealth of new safety protocols.
River Rat owners are not only protecting the tools of their trade with cleaning products, they’re trying to create environments better suited to social distancing, too. The same goes for Sherry and Rick Myers, who own Cowboy Tubin’, and Danielle and Zac Presnell, who manage Tube River Rage.
The Presnells were doing some remodeling on the business Thursday as they prepare to open May 22, the same day Cowboy is set to open. This is their first year managing Tube River Rage in Townsend and, despite the odd circumstances, they’re enthusiastic.
“Hey, you know, if it’s going to happen it’s going to happen,” Danielle Presnell said. “Why not add some more fun to it.”
Fun in this case could mean a busy season tubing for company managers and employees who will spend part of the summer sending leisure-seekers down Little River; sanitizing tubes, life jackets and buses; and inventing creative ways to keep people separated.
For example, Duerer said there’s now a radio station people who pull into River Rat’s facilities can tune into: It will broadcast information they would have otherwise received at the front desk.
Additionally, customers can book online from the safety of a car or at home and if people do need to do enter the building, they’ll have to do so in an area where every other station is closed, at least for the time being.
“There’s some burden on the customer that they have to be respectful to other customers,” Duerer said, adding that one way is through spray bottles that tubers can use to further disinfect equipment if they want to.
“Come prepared,” she advised when asked what tubers should know about what to expect of the river-leisure industry during COVID-19. “We all have to work together. ... Everybody knows the rules: six feet apart.”
Not everyone is perfectly at ease about what the summer’s tubing experience will be like. Sherry Myers said the joy she gets out of the tubing business comes from the children and families who enjoy the day together.
“It’s always in the back of my mind, what if they run into someone at our place and get the virus?” she said. That’s not stopping the business from opening, but Myers has bought face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and plexiglass at cash registers to safeguard families and employees.
Seats will be wiped down after each bus trip, and Cowboy will allow only one family or party in their vans per trip, Myers said.
She remembers the 2018 E. coli outbreak and visits from the state health department to make sure tourism businesses were disinfecting equipment. Myers explained this had given her business at least a small jump-start on the kinds of procedures that will dominate the 2020 tubing season.
“With our industry it’s different,” Presnell said, comparing the business she and Zac manage to other businesses. “You kind of are socially distanced already.”
That and there’s the benefit of sunlight, Presnell added, the second best thing to the cool waters for tubers.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed in a May 7 guide to reopening businesses that “(w)armer temperatures and exposure to sunlight will reduce the time the virus survives on surfaces and objects.”
None of the tubing managers were sure what crowds will look like, with school out already and people returning to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, but some said the season may not necessarily be hit by negative widespread social changes.
“I think it’s going to be busy,” Presnell said, noting people were still visiting Townsend during the Great Recession, too. “I think it’s going to be very similar to 2008.”
“There’s only so much prep you can do in forecasting,” Duerer said. “No one’s ever had to reinvent their business as (they’ve) had to during the COVID-19 crisis. ... We can say with 100% certainty that it will be different.”
Tubing season typically lasts from Memorial Day to Labor Day in Townsend.
Townsend is not the only place Blount Countians go to enjoy a swim. Though there may not be any tubes at John Sevier and Springbrook swimming pools, there’s still a looming question as to whether or not they will open at all in 2020.
“We’re preparing the pools like we’re going to open them,” Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks and Recreation Director Joe Huff said in a phone interview. “If you can open it, that doesn’t mean we will. It just seems like a swimming pool is not conducive to social distancing,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.