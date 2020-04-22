In their first meeting in two months, Townsend commissioners gathered Tuesday to deal with business as usual and to discuss how the city can cope with a post-coronavirus future.
Opting to film their April 21 commission meeting, city leaders discussed a variety of issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic, including decreased business, four recent structure fires in the area and how police are cooperating with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park to keep people from hiking while the area is closed. But most of the discussion revolved around how to manage the upcoming 2021 budget. Commissioners read through an initial draft of that budget prepared by City Recorder Danny Williamson and then tabled it for consideration over the next few months.
While they may wait to take more definitive action on the budget until June, commissioners did vote on a single resolution, one that directs $39,776 of grant money from the state to Townsend for public safety.
Commissioners voted unanimously to pass a resolution approving the spending, which will go toward Police Department equipment costs budgeted in 2021 — totaling $40,680.
“The budget is so tight this year compared to others, and so unknown, that I felt safer” because of the grant, Williamson said during the meeting, noting commissioners could change the resolution if they wanted.
He said the turnaround for this decision was sudden since he only recently received a reminder grant applications needed to be submitted by April 30.
“That’s going to hurt a lot of folks that can’t meet,” Commissioner Michael Talley noted during the meeting.
The money can only be spent in six different categories, according to documents from the Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration: IT hardware upgrades, capital maintenance, utility system upgrades, public safety, road projects or COVID-19 response.
“We can’t use it to give bonuses to all the commissioners,” Williamson quipped.
He said later in an interview that spending the money on police equipment saves the city nearly $40,000 it could use for something else in the 2021 budget year.
Townsend is already trying to find ways to save in the coming 12 months. Williamson said during his finance report Tuesday things were going smoothly and the city was ahead of or at budget since January.
“Most of our revenues were received by the time the bans took effect,” Williamson said. The full financial effects of having virtually no through traffic in the city remain to be seen for the city.
The city is one of the first in Blount to vote on how to use these grant funds, established by Gov. Bill Lee — but it’s not the only one to receive them.
A total $200 million is expected to become available to city, town and county governments across the state come July.
The money is set to be distributed based on residency.
Video of the Townsend meeting is set to be posted on the city’s website.
