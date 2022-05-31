Townsend officials don’t want to spend two or more years developing a plan for growth and development to have it collect dust.
“They get done; a lot of work goes into them; and they go on a shelf,” Commissioner Don Stallions said. “If we could find a way to make it a relevant plan throughout the years that is used and known about.”
Municipalities create land use plans to map the future. In several meetings within the past two months — the most recent a joint workshop between the Board of Commissioners and planning commission last week — officials and administrators continued mapping out their own organized plan of action.
The current land use transportation plan will be the backbone of the new land use plan and is operating off Census data published over a decade ago. Regional Planner at East Tennessee Development District Joe Barrett said Townsend contracted with the state to create the transportation plan, so it has a specific structure.
“We can use, maybe, some of the elements out of that plan as a basis,” Barrett said. “Or, maybe, incorporate some elements, but trying to encourage to think outside the box a little bit.”
The city isn’t bound by any format or structure, Barrett continued, so the plan is an opportunity to be innovative and tailored to Townsend, including the timeframe to complete it.
Stallions said with development happening now in Townsend and Blount County, the board doesn’t need to wait to take action or development could unravel out of control. Food truck and mural ordinances have been established this year, and commissioners said a plan to limit distilleries should be next.
“Some of this stuff, we got to tackle now,” Stallions said. “We don’t have a year or two to wait for a plan.”
Minus the preliminary meetings covering broad ideas, creating a scoping document is the first step. Establishing a land use committee is the second.
At the end of the last meeting, planning commission member Donald Prater’s homework was to research and create a document that defines goals to be accomplished by the plan.
To address Stallion’s concerns, Prator said some plans he has reviewed while drafting the document included an implementation phase.
“My idea is the plan is going to lay out a framework,” Mayor Michael Talley said. “Once adopted, the (board) can actually pass regulations and things to put that into effect and give it some teeth.”
Barrett said that creating ordinances alongside adoption of the plan has more legal backing to shape how business can be conducted in Townsend.
Prator should be presenting the scoping document at the next planning commission meeting, which is cancelled for June. Until the document is completed, the process is locked. Barrett said the document needs to be completed before other decisions can be made.
Once the land use plan is written and presented to the planning commission, the board can adopt it.
Communication will be key throughout the process, Barrett said, and the document will also bring commissioners and other invested parties up to speed. It will also define perimeters for the committee, but Talley and others have said stakeholders in the community should be involved.
Talley wants a variety of opinions but said differences should be able to be discussed calmly, and the land use plan should truly represent the majority desire for the future of Townsend.
Many in the room agreed that the Townsend community does not want to develop like Gatlinburg.
As regional planner for the Gatlinburg and Pigeon Forge Planning Commissions, Barrett said he sees the development pressure on the other side of the mountains.
“I’m well aware the contrast of what’s going on with growth and development in Tuckaleechee Cove and then over in the Gatlinburg/Pigeon Forge area,” Barrett said.
When developing the plan, officials want to find what is right for Townsend. City Manager Danny Williamson said Cumberland Gap would be a helpful plan to review since the town completed a new one in 2020 and has a similar personality to Townsend.
Once a direction is established, the city will create opportunities for the public to get involved.
