Townsend residents elected three to serve on the Board of Commissioners for the next four years.
Commissioner Rindi Martin was re-elected. Donald Prater and Kelsey Messer Satterfield are the two new city commissioners.
Of four candidates, the three with the highest votes were elected to the board.
Prater had the highest number of votes in Thursday’s results report, with 110. Martin had the second highest of 96, and Satterfield with the third highest of 62.
The race for the third spot was close between Satterfield and Melinda Spruce, who finished the night with 55 votes — seven shy of tying with Satterfield.
The three elected commissioners all placed emphasis on preserving the beauty of Townsend and serving its citizens.
Prater, as a member of the planning commission, has been at the forefront of efforts to create a new community plan for the city of Townsend, which will act as a set of guidelines for how to control growth and development in the city.
He and Satterfield said continuing to work on the community plan will be main priorities during the start of their terms on the board.
“I’ll always do my best to be a good listener and act in the interests of our community, the Peaceful Side of the Smokies,” Prater said, and he expressed gratitude for the community members that participated in the election.
Martin said she is “looking forward to serving the citizens of Townsend for another 4 years.”
Satterfield laughed with excitement after she received election results on Thursday, and said it is “an honor and privilege to serve citizens of Townsend,” and “uphold the beauty and reputation of our beautiful town.”
The two open seats on the board, now taken by Prater and Satterfield, were formerly held by Mayor Michael Talley and Commissioner Don Stallions.
The board will reelect a new mayor to take Talley’s place.
In the other city commission race, Sandra Reagan Bell, Jonathan D. Newberry and Shane Rogers ran unopposed and are reinstated as Friendsville city commissioners.
