A Townsend woman implored the help of law enforcement six times over a dog she believed to be neglected repeatedly. The calls were all for naught as she found Argo, the boxer, dead without access to food or water on April 4, nearly two months after her first call.
In a sworn affidavit, Jannah Lamb said her first call to law enforcement went out at 1:30 a.m. Feb. 20 after she saw her neighbor’s dog barking on a screened-in porch with no heat.
“I could see into the trailer and there was feces all over the floor as well as what appeared to be furniture stuffing lying around,” Lamb wrote.
A Blount County Sheriff’s deputy responded and reported seeing an open bag of dog food in the corner and told Lamb to call BCSO and the Blount County Animal Center if the owner returned home.
According to a BCAC document, an animal control officer left a “hang card requesting the dog’s owner to call in regards to the complaint.”
Lamb then called the property owner. An hour later, the current tenant, Christopher Whitfield, arrived at the trailer and put tin foil on all the windows, an affidavit states.
A former Knoxville Police officer, Whitfield resigned from the force after pleading guilty for his part in the 2013 beating of a Knoxville homeless man.
Three officers, including Whitfield, slammed the man against a car and kicked, stood on him and hogtied him, the Knoxville News Sentinel reported.
The men pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and felony oppression and received one year of probation each.
Whitfield also was arrested in Blount County in October 2019 and charged with failure to appear, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving an unregistered vehicle and driving on a revoked license, a BSCO booking report states.
No charges have been brought against Whitfield for animal cruelty or neglect.
“There is a warrant on file for Christopher Whitfield for violation of probation on a drug paraphernalia charge from October 2019,” BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said. “If we ever get him into custody, he will be questioned about the April 4th incident,” in which the dog was found dead.
The Daily Times, seeking comment, left Whitfield two voicemails through a phone number listed for him on a BCSO arrest report. Those calls were not returned.
After seeing BCAC’s notice on his door, Whitfield reportedly called the animal control officer on Feb. 21 and said he did not abandon the dog and was living in the residence.
This report is the only official document BCAC has of visiting the trailer on Flamingo Circle.
The Daily Times submitted a Freedom of Information Act request for reports of animal control visits to the trailer. In BCAC’s initial response to the request, Director Jim Naelitz provided only a summary of four visits to the residence — on Feb. 15, Feb. 20, Feb. 21 and April 4. The newspaper again asked for the full reports, but Naelitz said there were none, except for the Feb. 21 entry.
“Blount County Animal Control Officers maintain a daily log of all dispatched calls,” Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell emailed. “When the article about the incident in Townsend was published on April 8, 2020, it gave only one side. My office contacted our staff to obtain our response action in relation to that case. All of the logs were pulled and the summary you received recently was the result of those logs. Since that summary, 2 of the 3 logs can not be located as they were unfortunately misplaced.”
But Lamb states in her affidavit she did not see Whitfield from Feb. 20-27. On Feb. 27, Whitfield stayed at the trailer for one day before leaving, Lamb wrote in the affidavit.
A week later, Lamb contacted Townsend Police Chief Kevin Condee, who accompanied BCAC to the trailer to leave another notice on the door.
On March 9, Whitfield returned after 10 days of absence. Another neighbor asked him “if it would be ok to feed and walk the dog while he was away,” but Whitfield refused, the affidavit states.
Argo continued to bark until April 1, when Lamb noticed he was making little noise, the affidavit states.
Three days later she walked to the house to check on the dog and noticed a “bad odor coming from a crack in one of the windows” and saw flies gathering around the back door.
“I cry knowing the worst has happened. I check the back door and to my surprise it opens,” Lamb wrote in the affidavit. “The dog is pressed up against the back door and is dead.”
The Townsend Police Department and Blount County Sheriff’s Office, along with a BCSO investigative team, responded to Lamb’s calls about the dead dog. She also called animal control but was told the officer would not be on scene.
“An ACO informed the deputy that we could not pick up the animal and bring it back to the center due to the risk of disease transmission to other animals under our care,” the animal control summary stated. “It is the responsibility of the property downer to dispose of an animal carcass on private property.”
That responsibility was left to Lamb, who, along with her husband, buried Argo on their property.
Argo’s death prompted Lamb to contact the Blount County Animal Welfare Society.
BCAWS President Kristin Baksa emailed the Blount County Commission, state Sen. Art Swann and state Rep. Jerome Moon on May 15 and June 1 but received no response. After sending a third email on June 10, County Commissioners Mike Akard and Rick Carver responded, but said their hands were tied, as animals are considered property in Tennessee.
Baksa and Lamb remain determined. The group is looking into creating a task force to hold agencies responsible for enforcing animal cruelty laws.
“There is a state law against animal cruelty and our goal is for county officials to assign the responsibility for legitimate and thorough investigation and enforcement of the law so that what happened to Argo and his neighbors never happens again,” Baksa said in an interview.
