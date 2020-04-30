Townsend will host a National Day of Prayer celebration Thursday, May 7, for the seventh consecutive year, but this year the event will be held via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/TownsendPrayer/live.
The prayer day will start at 7 a.m., and during the one-hour celebration more than 20 dignitaries will speak and pray through pre-recorded messages. Church of the Cove Deacon Chris Taylor will host the live portions of the event.
The dignitaries will include many local churches and national, state and local politicians, including former Tennessee Gov. Don Sundquist, who will return for the seventh time.
The National Day of Prayer started in 1775 when the first Continental Congress called for a National Day of Prayer. In 1952 President Harry S. Truman signed a bill proclaiming the National Day of Prayer into law. In 1988 President Ronald Reagan signed a bill designating the National Day of Prayer to be held on the first Thursday in May each year.
