Preparing to host thousands of people on the lawn of the Townsend Visitors Center for the Great Smoky Mountains Hot Air Balloon Festival presented a new challenge this year.
To protect the peaceful personality of Townsend, city officials passed regulations for food trucks in April. Previously, the city had none for mobile food vendors, such as food trucks and trailers or ice cream trucks.
During the July Townsend Board of Commissioners meeting, Carmen Simpher, of the Townsend Cades Cove Gateway Alliance, said vendors for the balloon festival haven’t been enthusiastic about complying with Townsend’s new regulations, because the city’s mobile vendor permit is more expensive than other places in East Tennessee.
“With 10,000 people, we’ve got to have food vendors,” Simpher said.
“We are struggling with getting enough food vendors because of the new city food truck permit situation,” she added.
City Manager Danny Williamson said that once he or someone else from the city explained the permit to vendors, they seemed more willing to comply.
The permit is intended to cost $20 per month and last an entire year. For the first year, it is prorated based on how many months are left in the year when it is applied.
It cost $80 for vendors to participate in this year’s festival.
“That’s a lot of burgers and sandwiches to sell,” Simpher said.
With the expected turnout for this year’s balloon festival, Simpher said it needed at least 30 vendors.
Eight vendors had completed the permitting process and another seven were on the cusp, Williamson said in July. On Wednesday, city recorder Gayla Fisher told The Daily Times that 34 vendors are permitted now.
Williamson added on Wednesday that the city does not want to hurt the food truck business in Townsend. Not all restaurants are open in Townsend year-around, he said, and people who live in the community like to see a variety in food options.
If food trucks set up for mid-day meals and provided new options for the community, Williamson believes local residents or employees in the area would support the mobile businesses.
“It’s my hope that those food trucks would come in and be able to set up somewhere,” Commissioner Rindi Martin said in July. “If it’s beautiful in January, or February, be able to come in and boost their revenue and take care of some of the slack that we don’t have for our business being open at that time.”
Simpher added that vendors have to “make their numbers work” and wouldn’t likely make enough profit to drive to Townsend during a month like January.
“We were trying to make it $20 a month throughout the year to encourage folks to come vend again and again,” Mayor Michael Talley said. “There is a need for adjusting that, I think, for these festivals, and we’ll be working towards that.”
“Because there are unique vendors that come maybe just one time, just for one festival in Townsend,” Talley said.
Williamson said on Wednesday that the board will likely take a look at the food truck regulations and make necessary changes before the start of 2023.
He noted that many cities have made changes to mobile vending regulations two or three times because of new and unique situations. Several vendors have already asked the city questions that will likely need to be addressed in amending the regulations, Williamson said.
“The Blount Partnership looks forward to working with Townsend to ensure a fee structure is in place that will be affordable for food vendors, as they are vital to the success of large events,” Tourism Director of the Blount Partnership, Kim Mitchell, said in an email to The Daily Times on Wednesday. “These events are important for tourism and to maintain a flourishing economy.”
From the balloon festival, Commissioner Don Stallions estimated that the city would profit $15,000 to $20,000. Also the chief of the Townsend Area Volunteer Fire Department, Stallions added that while he nor any other volunteers are paid to work for TAVFD, the balloon festival is a large part of their budget.
“I do have a dog in this fight as well,” Stallions said. “But I would like to see the city work out something. I would hate to lose the balloon festival, because that would be a financial burden on our department.”
“That money goes straight back into protecting the people of the city of Townsend,” Stallions added.
