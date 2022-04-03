Tom Riley, a 70-year-old resident of Townsend, might be the only person who loves bear jams in Cades Cove — the traffic backups that occur anytime visitors spot a bear and jam on the brakes to get a better look.
For one, he’s walking, not driving, so the traffic stalls have no real effect on him or his ability to get around.
But the real reason he welcomes the interruptions is his outgoing nature, for Riley so enjoys meeting people along his walk. With heads poked out car windows and others who step outside, it’s an occasion to converse with people from all over the world. The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is after all the most visited national park in the country.
And as the years have gone by, many visitors have taken notice of Riley as he navigates the 11-mile Cades Cove loop. He started out doing it in early 2015 and said he walked an average of 250 to 275 days that year. His record was 27 straight days of traversing the scenic terrain where one day he might end up watching multiple deer feed in a field or spot momma bear and her cubs just passing through.
“Even though I have walked the Cove, sometimes doing eight miles but usually the whole loop, at least 2,000 times, it is always different there,” Riley explained. “It is so tremendously peaceful there when I get started before the Cove officially opens when I have it all to myself.”
The miles have certainly added up. Riley said he has now logged more than 18,000 walking miles in Cades Cove and he’s just getting started. He estimates he’s out there taking in nature’s beauty along the loop at least 300 days of the year.
“I tell people I want to be 101 and still walking it, even if I am on a walker,” he said.
A native of West Virginia, Riley moved here about 10 years ago after enjoying a 21-year career in the U.S. Navy and then teaching history at Baylor University. He said he first visited here in 1974 and just couldn’t stay away.
He’s in the Park at least six days a week and is currently a volunteer who walks the Cove with a Park radio to report any incidents. Why not? He has certainly demonstrated he can show up any day of the week, and early. He said he’s walked the loop in snow, sleet, rain and hail.
It’s gotten to the point now that people recognize Riley despite never having met him; that’s the power of social media. But Riley admits he’s not the one posting — he’s not on Facebook or Instagram and only recently got a smart phone. It’s the people he meets who want to share Riley’s story.
“People want to have their picture made with me,” Riley said, a little surprised at first. “I am just the guy who walks the Cove. One woman got out of her car and put her arm around me and said ‘My sister is going to be so jealous.’”
Riley had no idea who she was but gladly posed for the photo.
He describes himself as a people person. His wife still teaches at Baylor University so she lives here only during summers. Long Cades Cove walks are Riley’s social outings.
He doesn’t try to set any records for how long it takes him. Riley said he can usually make it around in three and a half hours.
“On a good day I say it takes me four to four and a half to five miles — that’s when I have lots of people to talk to,” he explained. He’s out there with his backpack and American flag attached.
Cades Cove under a full moon, with an early frost or jam-packed with visitors on a humid July day — this outdoorsman has seen it all. He’s been chased out by rangers as the snow piled up. And he’s been invited to share breakfast by strangers who also love getting to know fellow nature lovers out under the dawn of first light.
One elderly couple visits the Cove frequently and upon spotting Riley out their car window, always hand him an apple. He said he’s been offered beer, wine and other refreshments. He gladly accepts.
His travels in the Navy took him to Spain, Guam, all over the East Coast and to California and Washington. He said the town he grew up in West Virginia had barely 1100 residents, so his Navy career was the chance to see other beautiful locales.
When he ventures beyond the Cades Cove loop, two of his favorite hikes are Mount LeConte and Abrams Falls. There’s nothing like the views while enjoying some trail food.
“The best place for a peanut butter and jelly sandwich is Mount LeConte,” he recommends. “I have explored a lot of places.”
While on his walks, Riley makes it a point to check license plates to learn from whence they came. He said Alabama has the most visitors to Cades Cove outside the locals. He’ll talk with whoever will listen and engage them in conversation.
That he has kept himself in shape means Riley probably will be walking the Coe for several more years. He said there is a volunteer in the park who is 82. Riley was a marathon runner and a long-distance cycler who continues to stay active.
“When they put out the Silver Alert, they will know where to find me,” he said.
His wife wants to continue teaching at Baylor for a few more years before retiring. Riley said he sometimes shows her photos he’s taken and asks, “are you sure you don’t want to retire?’”
In the meantime, he is content to lace up his sneakers six days a week and marvel at what surrounds him in these East Tennessee mountains. One pair of shoes, he said are good for 600 miles. He said trading in West Virginia for Tennessee was a great move on his part.
“West Virginia was almost heaven,” he said, as the popular song by John Denver says. “Tennessee is.”
