The right lane of northbound Alcoa Highway was closed until 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2, following a single-vehicle crash near Shoney's at 4:04 a.m., the Alcoa Police Department said in a statement.
APD, Alcoa Fire Department and AMR were called to assist with the accident after a commercial tractor-trailer crashed into a ravine off the side of the road, a press release stated.
The driver sustained serious injuries and was transported to UT Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.
No more information, including the driver's identity, was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.