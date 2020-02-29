Three past presidents and one current president of the Maryville Alcoa Home Builders Association sat in a small room at the end of January, swapping stories.
It was an official meeting and discussion ranged from upcoming jobs to insurance policies, but the stories were important too.
MAHBA is like a big family, in a way; a concentrated network of Blount County builders. Their members include contractors, realtors, suppliers and others.
To hear the association’s president Terry McBath talk, times are good for builders like him. Blount isn’t bursting at the seams yet, but it’s getting close.
Growth has meant an uptick in commercial construction which is peppering the county with promises of restaurants, hotels, apartment complexes and retail outlets.
But it’s also bringing homes. A lot of them.
So many that McBath and the other builders at the meeting — Brad McDougal of McDougal Bro. Construction, Ken Hawkins of K&L Contractors and Denver Hunt of the Denver Hunt Company — are staying very busy.
So busy McBath has even hired his own daughter to keep up.
“She texted me today,” he said to his colleagues. “‘We’re going up to Happy Valley to … bid on a house.’” McBath’s eyes grow big and he laughs. “Seriously kid?” he recalls the conversation. “There’s only one of me! I can’t do estimates 24 hours a day.”
He could if he wanted to though, given the high demand for new homes and remodels.
McBath and the other three builders agreed: they’d rather be on site, working with their hands, pursuing something that’s more than a job to them.
“I really love what I do,” Hawkins said. “Somebody asked recently, ‘When do you think you’ll retire?’ I can’t see myself retiring. What would I do? I enjoy getting out and building homes.”
But does the homebuilding workforce in Blount match the dedication and need that already exist?
Not exactly.
Thinning and Swooping
Before the Great Recession hit, the MAHBA was thriving.
“We had 200 builder members in 2008,” Frances Manis said. Manis has been with the association for years and recalls that number was slashed during the economic downturn, not only locally, but at the state level as well, where membership dropped from around 5,000 to 3,000.
“Until around 2015, 2016, it was tough,” McBath said. “There’s a lot of builders who aren’t around anymore.”
For the time being, however, that downturn has all but vanished and builders are scrambling to find more trade-specific subcontractors: framers, electricians, plumbers, drywall pros, concrete businesses and many more.
Individual home builders like McDougal see the future ahead and know with a demand for more homes comes a demand for workers who are good at what they do.
“Most of us have trade contractors we’ve used for years and years,” he said. “But they’re getting stretched thin too because there’s so much work going on.” And they’ve been thinning for a long time, Hunt agreed.
So desperate are builders to have guaranteed work that some subcontractors are signing contracts with big builders from out of county to serve them before they serve the builders.
And builders are not shy in talking about the high volume of work those large entities are snatching up throughout the county, bringing in manpower and materials, winning bids with the most competitive prices and creating new subdivisions and apartment complexes at overnight speeds.
“They go in, buy a tract of land, develop it, and all the houses are … almost the same thing,” Hunt said. “And they’re just cookie-cutter type programs.”
That kind of fast development, bulk-land-buy market is not really up individual builders’ alley, but it does deprive the local workforce of opportunities.
Show up with a heartbeat
Parcel data and census numbers support the builder’s affirmations of residential growth and a need for more trade laborers.
Data produced by The Market Edge — an information reporting service for builders, suppliers, contracts and governments — shows 522 residential permits were handed out in Blount by October 2019, a 9% growth from the same time of year in 2018.
Data from the city of Maryville’s planning department shows 176 new residential permits were issued in 2019 and the city of Alcoa issued 53.
Data gathered through a update of Census addresses shows 729 new addresses have been added within the Maryville city limits since 2010.
McBath, Hunt, McDougal and Hawkins agreed that the home buyers market is trending upward. Prices on materials are staying steady or going up. They also said with confidence there are not enough workers to meet the incoming demand.
“We’re not young chickens anymore,” Hunt said. He also manages workforce development for the MAHBA. “Our trades are doing the same thing. It is what it is. There are no young people following through with these trades. They have no desire to lay pipe, to go under a house and do plumbing. Or get up on the roof and do roofing.”
Hunt and a host of other individuals are trying to change that by working with Blount schools and the Blount Partnership’s workforce development program.
But until the workforce begins to noticeably grow, builders are hoping for trade workers who are dedicated, skilled and many.
“You talk about reliability, just show up,” McGoudgall said. “Every day, just show up.”
“With a heartbeat,” McBath added, laughing.
“They’re soft skills,” Hunt explained.
These are the qualities builders need out of a subcontractors without which keeping up with the local market will be difficult. Yes, the builders have crews and individuals they already love to work with, but trends show the current amount of contractors in Blount won’t be sustainable for the amount of work needed.
Honorable trade
“I don’t know if folks know the impact of what trades really mean to the community,” Hunt said. He and other builders have their own ways of attracting talent to local projects and local teams, whether that’s the grapevine of the association or online job postings.
But what they want is for people to know is twofold: first, Blount county is a good place to make a home and second, that building homes is an honorable profession.
“Years ago ... if you were a carpenter, if you were a tradesman in the community, you stood up high. You were just as important as the preacher, the banker,” Hunt said. “We lost that somewhere along the line.”
There may be a stigma associated with the hard work the trades do, but there shouldn’t be, Hunt said. He and other agreed that not only is their work helping the community, it’s lucrative, especially as the economy continues to improve.
That’s why they value dedication, values and subcontractors who will help Blount grow for the same reason many others want it to: a sense of pride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.