Giving to the Empty Pantry Fund has become a tradition for many local individuals and organizations, including Shades of the Past Street Rod Association. That tradition continued this year as a check for $4,000 was presented to Empty Pantry Fund President Lon Fox recently as well as a check for the same amount presented to Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County.
“For the last 25-plus years, the Empty Pantry Fund and Toys for Blount County have benefited from the generosity of the Shades of the Past Hot Rod Roundup,” a car show held in the fall in Pigeon Forge, Fox said. “Each of those years, we met with Dan Draper and Jim Stallsworth at TN Bank to receive a check for both organizations.”
Fox said the tradition began when Stallsworth, a previous member of the Blount County Jaycees, and Draper were determining which worthwhile causes to support. Paul Bales, also a former Jaycee as well as chairman of the Empty Pantry Fund, advised them to donate to EPF as well as Junior Service League of Maryville’s Toys for Blount County.
“From that point forward, the Shades of the Past organization has donated thousands of dollars to both organizations,” Fox said. “I know Paul was grateful back then and we are very grateful now that Shades of the Past has been very generous to both organizations. During this time, Shades of the Past has paid for a lot of food and a lot of toys for the less-fortunate of Blount County.”
Donations
Donations totaling $9,690 were inadvertently omitted from earlier listings although the ending balance on the Dec. 4 report reflected the correct total of $99,244.21. Following are those donations. Since they were already added into the previous total, the ending balance is unchanged.
Shades of the Past Street Rod Association, $4,000
Ruth and Roy Fox, $200
In memory of Warren Harris, $250
James and Diana Wagner, $200
In memory of Ben Dalton by Mike and Linda Dalton, $300
Rex Davis, $100
Norman Hicks, $100
Darrell and Ann Herron, $40
Janet McCardel, $200
Betty Peabody, $50
Dana Howard, $50
In memory of Samie and Clayton Whitehead and Sam and Maxie Blevens by Dan and Anne Blevens, $200
Jeanne and Diehl Unger, $1,000
Lee Ann and Eldon Jacobs, $100
Alfred and Brenda Tullock, $250
In memory of Brian Barker (longtime supporter of EPF) given by Sally Gross, $100
In memory of my husband Robert, $100
In memory of Sarah Blankenship Darrell given by James and Glenda, $150
Penny Piper, $100
Anonymous, $50
Marion and Norma Stokes, $150
In memory of Louise Tindell, $25
Anonymous, $50
In loving memory of Clyde and Henrietta Wester and John and Wanda Morton, $200
In memory of Alice and Bob Hirche, $100
John and Marjorie Nance, $150
Dorinda Shaw, $500
In memory of Bob and Dorothy Herron given by Beverly Griffith, $175
Tommy and Lea Ann Edmonds, $100
Gross Family, $500
In memory of our parents by Larry and Joann Garner, $200
TOTAL, $99,244.21
