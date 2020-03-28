Graham County, North Carolina, began prohibiting traffic from entering the county on Friday evening.
Also, the Cherohala Skyway SR 165 in Monroe County closed on Friday at the TN/NC state line, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Drivers coming from Blount County can enter North Carolina in Swain County, but will be stopped at the Graham County line.
Information about the closures will be updated at Smartway.TN.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.